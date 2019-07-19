Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. This Sunday, the church will hold a special worship service with Hazel Dell United Methodist Church at 10:30am in Roberts Park, 1000 North 25th St. Come to worship and bring a dish to share for the potluck after the service. If it rains, the event will be moved to Epworth United Methodist Church, 25th Street and Avenue B. The church’s office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out the church online at epworthumccb.org and at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth. Vacation Bible school will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 through Aug. 1.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The ladies will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The youth group and the men’s group will both meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. This Sunday, the church will hold a special worship service with Hazel Dell United Methodist Church at 10:30am in Roberts Park, 1000 North 25th St. Come to worship and bring a dish to share for the potluck after the service. If it rains, the event will be moved to Epworth United Methodist Church, 25th Street and Avenue B. The public is invited to attend. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and coffee at 10:30, and a mental health support group at 11. On Monday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. On Tuesday, Girl Scouts will meet in the community room at 5:30 p.m.; and Boy Scouts will meet in the youth center at 7. On Wednesday, Mission Action Quilters will meet at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Tai Chi will begin at 11 a.m. The church office is closed on Fridays. On July 27, the Girl Scouts will meet at noon. On July 28, worship with Communion will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by fellowship and coffee at 10:30; a vacation Bible school cookout at 5 p.m., and vacation Bible school from 6 to 8. Visit the church online at emanuelcb.org or facebook.com/emanuellutherancbia.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Ambassadors of Grace will assist with worship. The Rev. Vicki L. Evans sermon will be “The Good Portion” and the focus text will be from Luke 10:38-42. The Ambassadors of Grace (Dennis and Cheryl Perkins) will perform gospel music at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A free-will offering will be received. The church is handicapped accessible via the northeast door.
Timothy Lutheran Church
Timothy Lutheran Church, 3112 W. Broadway, will hold traditional worship services with Communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Adult Bible study will meet at 9:15 a.m. Vacation Bible school boot camp will be held from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Sunday mornings through July. It is for children age 3 through fifth grade. There will be no midweek Bible study during June, July, and August. Timothy has an elevator for easy access to worship services and other activities.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have traditional worship with Communion at the 9 a.m. worship service. On Tuesday, there is an adult Bible study at 9:30 a.m. that is open to everyone. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with an adult Bible study at 10:15. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church is located at East Manawa and Wallace Drive. The public is invited to Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The July liturgist is Colleen Durham. Greeters are Nancy Brooks and MacKenzie Blackburn. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon is “A Child’s Faith.” Scripture readings are from II Kings 5:1-15b and Luke 10:38-42. The theme is “… Unless you urn and become like little children you cannot enter the kingdom.” Paula Woods and Connie Mace are the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts are Sandra Woods and Colleen Durham. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information, call the church at 712-366-2513.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch & Worship. The next Brunch & Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle and bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The focus passage this week will be Luke 10:38-42. Following worship, the church will hold a dedication service for its bench and Little Free Library. A carry-in dinner will be held afterward. On Wednesday, the Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m. To learn more about the church, go online to peacechurchofthebrethren.org and Facebook.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
The Rev. Celeste Waymire welcomes the public to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St. The church holds worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. The Gospel group, The Kelly Sisters, will perform at all services this weekend. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). Church office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The church phone is 712-322-6655. For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend traditional Sunday worship services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and a praise service at 9. Nursery care is available for ages 4 years and younger from 8:30 a.m. until after the last service. Vacation Bible school will be held Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. Vacation Bible school will run through Thursday evening. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 6 p.m.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. The Rev. James Goodenberger is the interim pastor. Greeters are Bill and Andrea Tiarks. On Monday, the Boy Scouts will meet at 7 p.m.
First Congregational Church
The public is invited to join Faith Congregational Church as it joins congregations with Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, for worship at 9 a.m. Sunday. Saturday yoga begins at 9 a.m. and Tuesday yoga with Aubrey Nye is at 5:20 p.m. On Wednesday, the last cookout of the summer will be held in conjunction with Music in the Park. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature local band Blue House with Rent to Own Horns. A free community dinner will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 26. The clothing giveaway at the church and the Community Services for Health event in Bayliss Park will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1. Visit the church’s Facebook page facebook.com/fcc.ucc.cb.ia.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
The public is invited to check out “Exposition of Sacred Relics --Treasures of the Church” — a collection of 150 religious relics, some as old as 2,000 years — at St. Patrick’s Church, 4 Valley View Drive, at 7 p.m. July 26.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m. Communion will be offered at all services. On Tuesday, the women’s board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Adult Bible study will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The RAGBRAI route will pass by the church on Sunday morning, and both Seventh Street and Willow Avenue will be closed to traffic. An alternate route to church should be planned in advance.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message. It begins with a meal at 6 p.m. The Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (July 20). The party will include bounce houses, water slide, games and food. The church’s vacation Bible school will run Monday through July 26. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages welcome — including adults. Find the church online at fifthavenueumc.com.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Nancy Ross-Hullinger’s message will be one of special request. Liturgist will be Vicki Hallberg and greeters will be Pat and Don Flynn. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice will be held at 9:30 a.m. On Thursday, Quilting Chicks and a Rooster will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Church cleaning will begin at 9 a.m. on July 26. The church has an elevator.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. No Bible study held in July, it will resume in August. On Sunday, the Gospel group The Loynachans will be lead the 9 a.m. worship. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be no Sunday school classes for the kids through Aug. 4. Instead, the church will have music and fun for kids with Reggie Pifer at the piano/organ in the sanctuary beginning at 9 a.m. The church’s guest speaker, Marlene Swanson, will talk about “Finding Balance.” Greeters will be Frank and Chris Gunderson. The co-pastorals Frank Gunderson and Carolyn Bothwell are gearing up for “Say Yes to VBS.” The church’s vacation Bible school will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with dinner served at 5:30. For kids preschool through fifth grade. Register at the church.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. An evening worship service will begin at 6 p.m. featuring Communion and the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 10:38-42. Note the time change due to RAGBRAI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.