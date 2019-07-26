Westminster Presbyterian Church
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 517 S. 32nd St., invites the public to worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. Assisting with worship will be Gary Fields. Organist is Joyce Mynster and the praise leader will be Carissa Gillette. The Rev. Vicki Evans will deliver the sermon: “Part 2: To Test Jesus and … Wanting to Justify Himself …” Focus text will be Luke 10:25-37. Westminster is handicap accessible.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church
The Rev. Celeste Waymire welcomes the public to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 313 Story St. The church holds worship with Communion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, worship and Communion will begin at 10 a.m. and is followed by a coffee fellowship. Our Savior’s Lutheran food and pet pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays (call between 9:30 to 11 a.m. for same day appointments) and the third and fourth Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. (call between 4 and 5 p.m. for same day appointments). Church office hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The church phone is 712-322-6655. For more events and information, check out the church online at oursaviorscb.org or on Facebook (facebook.com/Our-Saviors-Lutheran-Church-of-Council-Bluffs). OSL has an elevator and is accessible to people of all abilities.
New Horizon Presbyterian Church
New Horizon Presbyterian Church, 30 Valley View Drive, invites the public to attend a Sunday Morning All-One Worship Service at 10 a.m. The vacation Bible school students will show everything they learned during their fun-filled week of “To Mars and Beyond” program during the service. Nursery care for ages 4 years and younger is available from 9:30 a.m. until after the service. On Wednesday, the praise team will meet at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the worship team will meet at 7 p.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., will have creative worship at the 9 a.m. Sunday service and the LWML Mite Box will be out. On Sunday, an outreach meeting will be held at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, a Bible study that is open to everyone will begin at 9:30 a.m.; there is a 2 p.m. outreach meeting, and the horseshoe league will meet at 7. Faith holds Sunday worship at 9 a.m. with adult Bible study at 10:15 a.m. For more information about worship opportunities at Faith, contact the church office at 712-323-6445.
Peace Church of the Brethren
The public is invited to Peace Church of the Brethren, 2605 Ave. E, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. The church will share about its recent annual conference this Sunday. On Wednesday, the Leisure Club will meet at 10 a.m.; and the leadership team meeting will begin at 6 p.m. To learn more about us, go to peacechurchofthebrethren.org and the church’s Facebook page.
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church
Gethsemane Presbyterian Church, 224 Wallace Drive, invites the public for Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. The July liturgist is Colleen Durham. The Rev. Gary Eller’s sermon will be “Signs of the Living God.” Scripture readings are from Genesis 32:22-31 and Colossians 2:6-15. There will be a Communion service on Aug. 4. Priscilla Hoersch and JoAnn Tanner are the Sunday school teachers. Fellowship hosts will be Dave and Shirley Meyers. On Sept. 14, the church will have its annual pulled pork dinner and raffle from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Bible study is held from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The food pantry is open on from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information call the church, at 712-366-2513.
Mt. Hope United Methodist Church
The Rev. Michael Slininger of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church welcomes all to join in worship services at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The church is located at 290th and Highway 6. Every other month is the church’s Brunch and Worship. The next Brunch and Worship will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 11. The church’s annual soup supper/silent auction/raffle and bake sale will be Sept. 29 at McClelland Town Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. The public is welcome. You do not have to be a member of the church to participate in our activities.
Epworth United Methodist Church
Epworth United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. The public is invited to Bible study on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. followed by worship at 9:25. A coffee fellowship follows. Vacation Bible school begins at 6 p.m. Sunday with an ice cream social for students and families. VBS will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly through Aug. 1. A light supper will be provided each night for the students. All children and youth ages 5-18 are invited to participate. Church office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The church’s phone number is 712-323-3124. Check out at the church online at epworthumccb.org and at Facebook.com/pages/Epworth.
Fé y Esperanza United Methodist Church
Fé y Esperanza (Faith and Hope) United Methodist Church, 2447 Ave. B, is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership in the church is not required to participate in any activities. Tonight, everyone will meet for prayer and Bible study at 7 p.m. The Rev. Humberto González invites the public to bilingual Sunday worship service (in Spanish and English) at 12:30 p.m. accompanied by the church’s praise band. The youth group will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday. The church’s pastor can be reached at 712-828-1340. The church is on Facebook at Fé y Esperanza UMC.
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church
Hazel Dell United Methodist Church, 23109 205th St., is handicap accessible and open to the public. Membership is not necessary to participate in any church activities. Sunday school and worship both meet at 11 a.m. during June, July, and August. The public is invited to attend. The church’s phone number is 712-545-3021. Check out the church online at facebook.com/hazeldellumccb and at hazeldellumccb.wordpress.com.
Broadway Christian Church
The Rev. Earlin Shanno invites the public to Sunday service at 9 a.m. at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A. A hearing loop is installed for those who need it and the church is handicap accessible. A youth message will be given, so children of all ages are encouraged to stay in the sanctuary during worship service. No Bible study held in July, it will resume in August. There are AA meetings on Mondays and Fridays and Overeaters Anonymous meetings on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call the church office at 712-323-7741, check out the church at bcccb.org or on Facebook.
Bethany Presbyterian Church
Bethany Presbyterian Church, 1900 S. Seventh St., will hold worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Cindy Harvey. Liturgist is Carol Doty and the greeters are Sherry Myotte and Bill Muth. There will be a children’s chat. Choir practice at 9:30 a.m. There will be church cleaning at 9 a.m. today. On Tuesday, the support group will meet at Harmony Court at 1 p.m. On Wednesday, bingo at Northcrest will begin at 3 p.m. Think ahead for the upcoming collection of school supplies. The church has an elevator for easy access.
Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church
The Rev. James Bicket of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1800 Fifth Ave., invites the public to Sunday worship. Sunday school begins at 9:15 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the worship service. On Monday, Scripture study at the church begins at 6 p.m. The second and fourth Wednesday of the month is Meal and Message which begins with a message at 6 p.m. followed by a free meal.
Underwood Lutheran Church
Underwood Lutheran Church, at 10 Third Ave., will hold regular Sunday activities. An outdoor worship service (weather permitting) will begin at 9:30 a.m. featuring the Rev. Scott Dalen delivering a sermon based on Luke 11:1-13. Roger and Colleen Torneten will serve as greeters.
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central
Community of Christ Church Council Bluffs Central, 140 W. Kanesville Blvd., invites the public to Sunday services. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30. The church also holds prayer meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be no Sunday school classes for the kids through Aug. 4.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Worship services at Saint John Lutheran Church, 633 Willow Ave., are held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. There is also a Sudanese worship service at 12:30 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
The public is invited to check out “Exposition of Sacred Relics --Treasures of the Church” — a collection of 150 religious relics, some as old as 2,000 years — at St. Patrick’s Church, 4 Valley View Drive, today at 7 p.m.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 400 Cloverdale Drive, will hold Sunday worship at 10:15 a.m. Greeter will be Peggy Williams. Interim pastor is The Rev. Jim Goodenberger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.