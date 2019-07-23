After spending a few days in Nashville, Tennessee, local musician Candace Sutter is holding an EP release Friday at the Lied Multipurpose Complex at Iowa School for the Deaf, 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. performance.
In Council Bluffs, Sutter pursues her musical career as an instructor, composer, singer and keyboardist.
Her first album titled “Open your Heart” is a contemporary Christian mini album with three of her original songs including: “Open Up for Us the Gates of Heaven,” “She Taught Him How to Pray” and “Here Am I.”
The songs on that initial album were inspired by different Psalms.
“I had done so many weddings and funerals and various types of performances in life,” Sutter said. “When it comes to this kind of praise and worship, this is the new phase of my journey.”
For the concert Sutter said she will perform an acoustic set with some songs from the recorded track.
Children’s books, piano solo music, other compositions, along with T-Shirts and CD’s sponsoring the “Open your Heart” album are a few items that will be for sale at the event.
There will be pop and water available, and there may be a giveaway, according to Sutter.
““I feel like I’m really advancing in my career, yet still maintaining a teaching studio here in town to be near family,” Sutter said.
The release is family friendly and is free and open to the public.
The idea for the album came after Sutter reached out to Wynne Adams, artist manager and consultant with Wynnesong Records, a contact from the Galaxy of Stars Talent Search in which she had competed in 2007.
Adams said Sutter had really wanted to record some of her own songs, and they had narrowed it down to three.
“When she reached out to me after all of those years and said she found my card, I wanted to do everything I could to help her achieve her dream with this project,” Adams said.
Some of the top performing Christian musicians performed with her including, Gary Prim on keyboards, Steve Brewster on drums, Jonathan Crone on guitars, Gary Lunn on bass, and Jaimee Paul and Matt Singleton on background vocals.
“She has a very pure and unique tone to her voice,” Adams said. “I think a lot of people are drawn to it because it is almost a healing voice.”
Adams said she will not be able to make the release but will be there in spirit.
