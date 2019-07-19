The 2019 Southern Gospel Music Fest will see nine Southern Gospel Christian groups perform at the Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St. in Council Bluffs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Music will involve various hymns and Christian gospel music performed by: New Shoes and New Shoes Quartet, Ambassadors of Grace, The Forman’s, Headin’ Home Quartet, Hillsong Ministries, The Loynachans, The Kelly Sisters, Matt Carroll Family and Jimmy Smith.
“It’s a big variety of music. A lot of times you can also visit with different members of the group so it’s a great time of fellowship,” said Deb Boehm, Gospel Music Fest organizer.
Boehm said she normally has a gospel choir come in once a month to perform at the Salvation Army, and this is the sixth year in a row they are celebrating with a larger number of musical groups.
Major Donna Miller of the Council Bluffs Salvation Army has attended the festival for the past three years.
Over that time, she said she’s seen more than 100 people attend each year, including multiple people from driving hours away to attend.
“It’s my privilege to open the program with prayer and close the program with prayer, and that feeds me spiritually,” Miller said.
The Salvation Army will provide a lunch for $5 which includes ribs, corn on the cob, potato salad, baked beans, water or coffee and dessert.
Proceeds from the meal will go directly toward the Salvation Army.
Free will offerings are accepted, though the event is free and open to the public.
The Christian gospel groups will also be performing at churches on Sunday.
Below is the listed locations:
9 a.m. — The Loynachans will perform at Broadway Christian Church, 2658 Ave. A, Council Bluffs
9:30 a.m. — New Shoes Quartet will perform at First United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax, Blair, Nebraska
10 a.m. — Hillsong Ministries will perform at Carter Lake Community Church, 3030 N. Ninth St., Carter Lake
10 a.m. — Jimmy Smith will perform at The Philadelphia Church, 2019 S. Eighth St., Council Bluffs
10:30 a.m. — Matt Carroll Family will perform at Walnut Grove Baptist, 1001 N. 29th St., Council Bluffs
11 a.m. — Headin’ Home Quartet will perform at Congregational UCC, 353 S. 16th St., Blair, Nebraska
11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. — Ambassadors of Grace will perform at Westminster Presbyterian, 517 S. 32nd St., Council Bluffs
5:30 p.m. — The Kelly Sisters will perform at Our Savior’s Lutheran, 313 Story St. Council Bluffs
