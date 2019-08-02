Iowa 99-County Bible Reading Marathon calls for volunteers of all ages and denominations in Pottawattamie County to read 30-minute or longer segments of the New Testament on Aug 7-10.
In its fourth year, the reading takes place outside of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse, at the benches near the Squirrel Cage Jail on 226 Pearl St., from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In early April, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation stating June 27-July 3 and/or Sept. 4-10, 2019, as the Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon. Counties choose what dates they wish to read the Bible in public places every year.
This year, the team is looking for volunteers to “adopt” books of the Old Testament to read in public places in Pottawattamie County. Nine of the books have already been reserved.
Contact Kellie Evens at 402-305-5470 for more information.
