Autumn in Iowa offers a chance to enjoy crisp air, cool nights and gorgeous fall color in addition to warm hospitality and charming small towns. Plan a trip today to one of these autumn events.
Fall Festivals
Take an autumn adventure to a fall festival.
Sept. 15: Fallapalooza, Audubon
Sept. 21: 54th Fall Festival, Oskaloosa
Sept. 21: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival, Akron
Sept. 21-22: Fall Harvest Festival and Scarecrow Contest, Waterloo
Sept. 27-28: Kalona Fall Festival, Kalona
Sept. 28: Exira Fall Festival, Exira
Oct. 5: Harvest Festival, Elkader
Oct. 6: Fall Festival, Toledo
Oct. 11-12: Fall Fest 2019, Sioux City
Oct. 11-13: Scenic Drive Festival, Villages of Van Buren
Oct. 19: Carroll County Conservation Fall Fest, Carroll
Oct. 26: Harvest Fest, Harlan
Oktoberfests
Raise a glass to polka music, German food, games and beverage gardens.
Sept. 26-29: Oktemberfest, Marshalltown
Sept. 27-28: Oktoberfest, Waverly
Sept. 27-28: Oktoberfest, Des Moines
Sept. 28: University of Okoboji Oktoberfest, Arnolds Park
Oct. 4-6: Oktoberfest, Amana Colonies
Oct. 5: Northside Oktoberfest, Iowa City
Oct. 5: Oktoberfest, Burlington
Apple & Pumpkin Celebrations
Taste the fruits of the season at festivals celebrating apples and pumpkins.
Sept. 21: Apfelfest, Amana Colonies
Sept. 28: Apple Fest at Eagles Landing Winery, Marquette
Sept. 28: Applefest at Living History Farms, Urbandale
Sept. 28: Applefest, Woodbine
Sept. 29: Apple Cider and Donut Day, Mason City
Oct. 5-6: Anamosa Pumpkinfest and Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, Anamosa
— Check out more festivals and events at traveliowa.com.
