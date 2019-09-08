Autumn in Iowa offers a chance to enjoy crisp air, cool nights and gorgeous fall color in addition to warm hospitality and charming small towns. Plan a trip today to one of these autumn events.

Fall Festivals

Take an autumn adventure to a fall festival.

Sept. 15: Fallapalooza, Audubon

Sept. 21: 54th Fall Festival, Oskaloosa

Sept. 21: Great Akron Scarecrow Festival, Akron

Sept. 21-22: Fall Harvest Festival and Scarecrow Contest, Waterloo

Sept. 27-28: Kalona Fall Festival, Kalona

Sept. 28: Exira Fall Festival, Exira

Oct. 5: Harvest Festival, Elkader

Oct. 6: Fall Festival, Toledo

Oct. 11-12: Fall Fest 2019, Sioux City

Oct. 11-13: Scenic Drive Festival, Villages of Van Buren

Oct. 19: Carroll County Conservation Fall Fest, Carroll

Oct. 26: Harvest Fest, Harlan

Oktoberfests

Raise a glass to polka music, German food, games and beverage gardens.

Sept. 26-29: Oktemberfest, Marshalltown

Sept. 27-28: Oktoberfest, Waverly

Sept. 27-28: Oktoberfest, Des Moines

Sept. 28: University of Okoboji Oktoberfest, Arnolds Park

Oct. 4-6: Oktoberfest, Amana Colonies

Oct. 5: Northside Oktoberfest, Iowa City

Oct. 5: Oktoberfest, Burlington

Apple & Pumpkin Celebrations

Taste the fruits of the season at festivals celebrating apples and pumpkins.

Sept. 21: Apfelfest, Amana Colonies

Sept. 28: Apple Fest at Eagles Landing Winery, Marquette

Sept. 28: Applefest at Living History Farms, Urbandale

Sept. 28: Applefest, Woodbine

Sept. 29: Apple Cider and Donut Day, Mason City

Oct. 5-6: Anamosa Pumpkinfest and Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, Anamosa

— Check out more festivals and events at traveliowa.com.

