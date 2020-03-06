First Baptist Church at 540 First Ave. has welcomed the Rev. Rick Sweenie to the pulpit many times since the mid-1980’s. When the Rev. David Bender retired in 2019, Sweenie became interim pastor — and he was officially installed as the church’s pastor on Feb. 29.
Speakers for the pastoral installment included Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh, Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker, the Rev. Cliff Tulsie and American Baptist Church representative Gary Martin. Danker and Tulsie, who have known Sweenie for years, spoke about his character.
“Every decision he has made, every place that he has gone and everything he has accomplished was because of his love of the Lord, first and foremost,” Tulsie said. “From the moment I first met Rick as a regional director, he had a pastor’s heart.”
The evening proceeded with the installation as Sweenie joined Martin at the pulpit for the installation with the congregation’s participation. The installation included reaffirming his ordination vows, promising to serve the congregation to the best of his ability, being a good minister and practicing daily faith.
Showing his connection to the church already, Sweenie said he was blessed to be a part of the church and there is no other church he’d rather be a part of.
“It’s truly a community, a faith family, and that is really cool to see,” Sweenie said.
With the installation, Sweenie brought all his years of faith and practice to the congregation as a pastor. Rick had initially “came to faith in Jesus Christ in April of 1973,” according to the event pamphlet.
In 1980, he started working with Good News Jail & Prison Ministry at the Pottawattamie County Jail as a volunteer chaplain. He started full-time service in 1987 for the Pottawattamie County Jail and the Sarpy County Jail in Nebraska.
He continued working with Good News, becoming the regional director in 1995 — where he served longer than anyone in the history of ministry in that capacity. During that time he supervised chaplains in Iowa, Nebraska, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Hawaii, Arizona, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts and Utah.
He continued his service through Good News as director of ministry growth and expansion in 2018.
“It soon became apparent to him and the congregation of FBC that God called him to serve as the permanent, full time Shepherd of First Baptist Church,” the pamphlet read.
Sweenie and his wife, Margie, have been married 50 years. The have two children, Richard Sweenie Jr., and Ginger Noel, and five grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.