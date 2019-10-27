Five Generations: Eledge Family

David Eledge, Stan Meyer, Connie Eledge, Jessica Eledge and Ethan Dean Milam, all of Council Bluffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
MOST POPULAR
-
Police involved in Tuesday morning pursuit
-
Police: Wanted fugitive rams police car, ditches car in Omaha; still on the loose
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
Divers find body of Nebraska man in lake near DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge
-
Hunter, Gloria
promotion
Submit a nomination simply complete the form and submit 2 photographs – one the veteran’s service photo, the other a current photo.
Contests & Events
Win 2 Tickets to the Nebraska vs. Iowa Game on Friday, November 29th at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE and a $100 Visa Gift Card.
Enter your local prep and college football picks for a chance to win great prizes including a different $25 Visa gift card for each weekly winner!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.