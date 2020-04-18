Meet Tom Hanks, a fun-loving dude that is just finding his legs. He often gets going so fast that he somersaults across his blanket.
He loves interacting with his siblings and being next to his mom. He is starting to love his human foster mom too.
Tom is a handsome fellow and we are pretty sure he knows it. He will more than likely be a medium-haired cat and has bunny soft fur. As he gets a bit older, Tom will have some time learning about his foster brother, a 5-pound Pomeranian. If all goes well, he may — in the future — be OK with small dogs.
Tom is not quite old enough to be ready for adoption yet, but will be in about two months.
Next on our list is Ginger. Ginger’s and his companion, Lord Gray’s, owner passed away. Family members were unable to home them, and they were surrendered to SOLAS.
Ginger is a 9-year-old gentleman, very peaceful and well-mannered guy — a cat for any home. I believe he will be more suitable for a quieter home. Ginger and Lord Gray are pals but will be content with their own safe and loving home.
Lastly is a little cutie pie, Middy May. Her official name is Midnight, but her foster family calls her Middy May. She is just a year old and gets along well with other cats.
Her foster mom says Middy is “sweet as pie and loves to be petted.” She is a quiet girl, a little timid of kids, but great with adults. What makes this black cat different is she has fluffy hair.
Her adoption fee is $50. She is spayed, current all shots, wormed, tested negative for feluk/fiv and microchipped.
