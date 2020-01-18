I’m not talking about a puppy or a kitten. Don’t get me wrong — a tiny, fluffy, four-legged, adorable critter might be an awesome gift for the right person.
The gift I’m thinking of doesn’t need to be walked or let outside. You don’t need to feed it. It’s delicious to eat. It looks beautiful on your table, counter or upon the desk in your office. It is sentimental and can be kept for years. It may even give you a kiss.
What I’m talking about is arranging for a Midlands Humane Society Wag-A-Gram for your spouse, your parent, your child, a friend, co-worker or girlfriend or boyfriend.
Bet you didn’t know there were that many people in your life that would love getting a Wag-A-Gram? Imagine the smile on your loved one’s face as an adorable “Canine Cupid” comes through the door delivering a frosted sugar cookie, long-stemmed rose and personalized greeting card. This Valentine’s Day fundraiser allows us to help the homeless animals that show up as strays to Midlands. Remember, we make sure all animals are spayed/neutered and vaccinated prior to going to the adoption floor. Not to mention, we provide compassionate care while the animal is housed at the shelter.
Additional donations are certainly appreciated and can be easily made at the time of your order. All Wag-A-Gram deliveries will be made on Feb. 13 and 14. Wag-A-Grams can be ordered in person at 1020 Railroad Ave., Council Bluffs or online at midlandshumanesociety.org.
The cost for each Wag-A-Gram is just $45. With Valentine’s Day approaching in less than one month, now is the perfect time to order your Wag-A-Gram. For those who have purchased a Wag-A-Gram in the past, they can attest that it was an incredibly unique gift that their loved ones remembered the whole year.
Past recipients eagerly await their “Doggy Delivery” and Valentine’s Day goodies each year. These deliveries are the highlight and envy of the office. To receive one is a truly special experience and everyone will want to know, “How did you arrange that?”
If you have a question about a delivery destination, please let us know. We deliver all over the metro area.
Hurry, the last day to purchase a Wag-A-Gram for $45 is Feb. 11. We will have limited, last-minute Wag-A-Grams available to purchase on Feb. 12 and 13, but the cost increases to $60.
Do you own a business or know someone that does and are looking for an amazing Valentine gift for their staff to show appreciation? A new option this year is to deliver Wag-A-Grams to local companies.
For businesses (up to 10 staff), staff will bring one dog and Valentine treats for each staff member for just $150 and we will offer 30 minutes of interaction with our MHS Ambassador animal.
Companies with 11 to 25 staff members will get two dogs, Valentine treats and enjoy 45 minutes of doggy playtime. And for larger companies of 26 to 50 staff, we will bring three dogs, Valentine treats and offer a full hour for the dogs to engage with your employees.
Let us know if any of these options will work for you! We would be happy to talk about these company Wag-A-Grams in greater detail. Contact MHS for more information.
MHS Pets of the Week is sponsored by the Cimino Family:
Luki is a 3-year-old neutered male German Shepherd who arrived as a stray. He’s a sweet, sensitive guy looking for that perfect home that can give him some TLC. Luki can be slow to warm up and wary of new people. Once he knows you, he will show you his true soft side, where he is snuggly and playful. Luki’s ideal home would have breed experience and another laid back dog.
Lady is a 1-year-old spayed female Boxer mix ready to go home with you. She can start off shy, but once she’s comfortable she’s ready to play and snuggle. Lady would love to join a more laid-back home with kids ages 8 or older and another dog.
Nell is a 2-year-old spayed female Boxer mix who arrived as a stray. This sweet gal is super snuggly and loves fetch, so make sure you are stocked with tennis balls. She will make a great addition to almost any laid-back home. We think she would enjoy a home with kids but will most likely need to be your only dog. She hates to be left behind, so an owner who is home more often than not, is ideal.
Blue is a 6-year-old neutered male medium hair cat who arrived as a stray. This cute little guy is very social and loves attention. He even gets along with other cats.
Come visit these great pets and all their friends at MHS today from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
