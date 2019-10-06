Halloween is Deborah Wakefield’s favorite holiday.
In fact, though Wakefield travels most of the year as vice president of media relations for CityPASS, a company that sells discount ticket packages to top U.S. attractions, she refuses to schedule business trips around Halloween.
Instead, the Portland, Oregon, resident and her husband make an annual pilgrimage to her parents’ Aberdeen, Washington, home in a neighborhood that attracts hundreds of trick-or-treaters. They and other family members arrive a few days early to help her parents prepare for the big night.
“Halloween is the one holiday where we can get together and have fun with no worries about dividing our time between in-laws or exchanging presents,” she says. “Dad goes overboard on decorating the exterior of the house. There’s a smoke machine by the front steps, ‘tombstones’ on the lawn, carved pumpkins lining the walkway, and a projector casts shadows of ghosts and skeletons on the curtains.”
As much as they love Halloween, the Wakefield clan keeps a watchful eye on their budget. Because the scariest part of Halloween can be the amount of money you spend on candy, costumes, decor and parties.
But there are ways to celebrate without emptying the coffers. Below are tips from the Wakefields and others.
Stake out stores early: You’ll find the best deals on candy, costumes and decor one month before Halloween, says Melissa Cid, site manager for MySavings.com and mother of two boys, ages 8 and 11. If you wait until a week or so before, you’ll pay top dollar. Wakefield’s husband, Mark Catanese, keeps a watchful eye on his neighborhood warehouse store and shops the first day full-size candy goes on sale for the best selection. Retailers such as Target may even offer a one-day-only discount coupon on Halloween-related merchandise, so look out for that as well.
Don’t overlook local drugstores: They offer promotions and coupons for candy, decor and costumes you can combine with seasonal sales, and you may also earn extra reward points. Drugstores may also hold a buy-one-get-one-free deal on “fun-size” candy. If you can find candy for less than $2 for a 10- to 15-ounce bag, that’s a good deal, says Cid, who also nabbed a Spider-Man costume at a drugstore for $10 using a coupon.
Save on the small stuff: Dollar stores or online retailer Oriental Trading Company are good places to find inexpensive reusable trick-or-treat bags, plastic treat buckets, spider clings, reusable decor and battery-operated flashlights. You can use the flashlights when walking your neighborhood, or cover them with pieces of colored gel to add a spooky element to your home.
Find cheaper costumes: Many thrift stores such as Goodwill, Salvation Army and Savers embrace Halloween with an entire section, including new and gently used costumes for adults and children probably worn only one or two times. Recently during a totally unscientific survey of local retailers, I spotted some impressive (under $20) full-blown costumes complete with accessories at warehouse stores. Ask friends and neighbors if they want to swap costumes, either because their kids have outgrown them or they just want to change it up. Wakefield suggests parents repurpose outfits their children are already wearing, such as recital costumes from a dance class, gymnastics leotards (add a gold medal on a ribbon and you have a Simone Biles costume) or sports uniforms (with a blacked-out tooth, a kid can be Alex Ovechkin).
Make your own: Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of Montclair, New Jersey, says she collaborated with her daughter, Sadie, when the preteen chose to be a Forest Princess. The duo bought a long dress at a thrift store and silk flowers and leaves on clearance. Sadie contributed to the design and helped with the sewing and gluing. “We attached
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.