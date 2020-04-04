If you follow our Facebook page, you might have seen the story of Gemma. This sweet, but very shy dog had just gotten adopted and as she was heading out of our shelter to hop into the car to take her home, she wriggled loose and ran away.
Midlands Humane Society is surrounded by trees and hills, allowing for many areas for her to run and hide and we were unable to locate her. We put pleas out on Facebook for people to keep an eye out for her.
There were sightings of her along the Lincoln Highway toward Crescent where live traps were set, but to no avail. We were still deep in the middle of winter and the Midwest experienced some major cold snaps, so we feared the worst.
Amazingly, Gemma was found about six weeks after her unforeseen departure. Animal Control received a call about a dog found in a backyard in Council Bluffs and brought her into MHS.
She was dirty, tired and a little underweight, but in surprisingly good health and spirits. You may be asking yourself, why am I telling you the tale of Gemma?
Gemma was a very shy dog, much like many pets who find their way to shelters and rescues all around the country. Our friends at Best Friends Animal Society often describe dogs and cats who are fearful as “shy.” Nurturing a shy dog or cat requires patience, since it may be months or even years before results are seen, but the rewards can be plentiful.
Many shy dogs and cats, once they bond with people, are affectionate and loving with them, even if they remain timid in other contexts. What makes a pet fearful?
Fear can come from many different sources, including genetics and previous bad experiences. However, many dogs and cats are fearful simply because, as puppies or kittens, they did not have enough of the right kinds of experiences. Here’s what we mean:
When puppies and kittens are very young, they go through a once-in-a-lifetime phase of learning. For puppies, this period starts when they are around three weeks old and ends between four and five months and for kittens, it ends earlier, around 12 to 14 weeks.
During this time, providing young animals with a variety of safe, happy experiences with strangers, sounds, objects, places and other animals can go a long way toward preventing a lifetime of shyness.
There is one basic key to success when working with shy dogs or cats:
Let them progress at their own rate. Pushing reluctant pets into situations where they are afraid is not only very scary for the animal, but it can make the fear much worse.
It will increase the risk that they will reach a point where they are so afraid that they become aggressive. Some shy dogs and cats will bite or scratch if they are pushed too far.
If you’ve just adopted a shy pet, give him his own space, away from any household activity. Set him up with a comfy bed and water and serve him his meals there. Let him adjust to the sounds and smells of the household.
Sometimes other friendly members of their own species can be a big asset in helping shy pets. Some may be comfortable and even playful with other dogs and cats. People who adopt shy dogs or cats must be especially careful about the possibility of escape, since a timid pet who gets away from his person can be very difficult to catch.
A big part of keeping shy dogs and cats safe is setting up their environment so they can’t escape. It’s a good idea to have “airlocks” around exterior doors, so that there is always a double barrier between the shy animal and the outside.
If you don’t have a foyer with two doors to function as an airlock, use baby gates or exercise pens to add an extra measure of safety.
Windows can also be a potential escape route, so make sure they are kept closed when the animal is in the vicinity. Window screens are often not strong enough to contain dogs and cats safely. There’s also a high risk of shy dogs or cats escaping while transporting them, so they should travel inside a closed crate.
All pets, of course, should be microchipped and wear collars with proper ID. In addition, when walking a shy pet on leash, use a very secure harness or restraint device with a back-up safety clip. Once a shy pet trusts it owners, they can be incredibly loyal, loving pets.
MHS Pets of the week: Jack is a 9-month-old neutered male cattle dog mix who is a sweet, yet sensitive guy looking for a patient owner to teach him about the world. Jack starts off skittish and new things are scary for him. Once he’s comfortable and feels safe, his true playful personality will come out. Jack really likes other dogs and would do best in a home with another dog to teach him confidence. He did not do well with the infant-aged child in his previous home, so we recommend patient, respectful kids around ages 8 or older.
Ella Mae is a 3-year-old spayed female shorthair cat. She arrived with her sister Penelope, also age 3, and they would love to be adopted together.
Spike is an 8-year-old neutered male Yorkie/Chihuahua mix and he is a well-behaved gentleman who seems to like almost everyone he meets. He’s looking for a laid-back home to enjoy his golden years and we think Spike would enjoy a home with kids age 5 or older and maybe another laid back dog.
Remember we are operating on an appointment-only basis, so call us at 712-396-2270 for assistance. We also thank everyone for their patience and support during this difficult time.
