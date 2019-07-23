The Historical and Preservation Society of Pottawattamie County has announced the Kanesville Speakers Series, with the first historical talk slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday’s talk stems from the fact that Council Bluffs’ early residents, although a hardy lot, liked their sweets; and confectioneries were not rare even in Council Bluffs’s earliest days.
One of those, the Woodward Candy Company, grew to become one of the nation’s major candy suppliers, employing over 700 people.
Thursday’s program at the Council Bluffs Public Library will examine the history of the Woodward Candy Company and their advertising icons, “little people” Jean and Inez Bregant.
A tour of the Bregan’s restored home a few blocks from the library will be offered after the talk. The one hour program will be presented by Patricia Murphy and Dr. Richard Warner.
Over the next few months, Preserve Council Bluffs will be hosting six additional one-hour informative and entertaining programs at the library. Planned topics include the Ogden Hotel, Playland Park, architect J. Chris Jensen, Lake Manawa, the old YMCA and a nostalgic look at the fast food drive-ins on Broadway.
Admission is just $5 for each of the programs. Historical Society members are admitted for free.
Due to library policy, tickets cannot be purchased at the door. Non-member tickets must be purchased in advance from Patricia Murphy at 402-850-0822, at any of the Historical and Preservation Society’s museums or online at The Historical Society.org. Members need not register in advance.
Anyone with photos or memorabilia related to Woodwards or the Bregants they would like to share will be welcome to do so following the talk.
