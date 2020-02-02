1813 Eighth Ave.
George J. and Ocie Cooper
George Jefferson Cooper served as president of the Iowa National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and was a charter member of the Council Bluffs chapter, founded in 1942.
He was its first president, serving for seven years, and later served as secretary. His wife, Ocie, worked with him. It seems fitting that, in Black History Month of 2020, we get to know the Coopers.
He was born on Feb. 20, 1893, near Jones, Oklahoma Territory. Cooper described his birthplace in a “Let’s Chat” interview (Daily Nonpareil, Aug. 6, 1961): “It wasn’t incorporated or anything — just a place where people met to trade. There was a cotton gin or two and a few buildings.”
His father was Henry Cooper, born in Missouri in 1859; his mother was Nellie Gibson, born in 1861 in Virginia. They were married in Missouri.
He finished high school at Oklahoma City and attended Western University, a historically black college in Quindaro, Kansas. Quindaro was founded in 1856 by abolitionists and annexed by Kansas City after the turn of the century. After college, he started working as a Pullman porter.
Ocie Ward was born in 1892 in Caldwell, Kansas. Her father was Frank Ward; her mother was Cecila Payton Ward. Both were born in Missouri and were married there.
George and Ocie were married in 1915 in Jackson County, Missouri. George was 22 years old, Ocie was 23.They came to Council Bluffs in 1918 or 1919 and settled in this house at 1813 Eighth Ave. It was their home for the rest of their lives.
George became a railway mail sorter and Ocie was a cosmetologist. They had no children and dedicated their time to working with projects of the NAACP at both the state and local levels.
In addition to serving as the first president of the local chapter from 1942 to 1949, George was reelected in 1951, 1952 and 1953. He was elected president of the Iowa NAACP in 1961, and in 1962, Ocie became the state’s second vice president. Governor Norman Erbe appointed George to the Governor’s Civil Rights Commission in 1961.
A recent study of the civil rights movement in Council Bluffs* mentions several activities of the NAACP during the years Cooper was president. The local chapter hosted community events such as talks and health fairs, and the youth branch won a statewide trophy “for making the greatest achievements in bettering the colored race …”
In at least one newspaper article in 1945, Cooper voiced his concern over the potential negative perception of the city’s African Americans, stating the local chapter of the NAACP disapproved of the presentation of the play, ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin”, saying that the play “had a purpose in its day, but that purpose has been accomplished and the day long past. Now…why not recognize and appreciate the fine and worthy accomplishments of a once enslaved people?”
The presentation proceeded, and Cooper continued to advocate for the community. One of the Coopers’ last documented community events was leading the local NAACP chapter on a Sympathy March in 1963 to protest “the racial situation in Birmingham.”
The Coopers were also active in the larger community, with George advocating for street paving, especially along Eighth Avenue which was still unpaved in 1960. He participated in an advisory committee to establish a Junior Sheriff Association in Pottawattamie County.
He stated in the “Let’s Chat” interview that he had no time for hobbies, but he played baseball and “helped organize the only team for young colored men in Council Bluffs.”
Besides chairing committees of the local NAACP, Ocie was involved with the Twentieth Century Art and Culture Club in the 1940s and — as stated in her obituary — the Monday Night Social Club and the Happy Hour Social club. Both were active members of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Cooper told of attending a recent NAACP meeting in Philadelphia and taking a train to Washington to meet with members of Congress and the President — the highlight of the trip. Asked his impression of him, George answered, “He was the most cordial host I have seen. He was hospitable beyond compare. I was struck especially by the way he remembered all our names and home states.”
In 1951, Ocie Cooper died suddenly of an asthmatic condition at a local doctor’s office.
After Ocie’s death, George married Eva Waldron, widow of Earl Waldron, who had also been a railway postal clerk. The house was sold in 1971. George died in 1977 in an Omaha rest home after an extended illness. All are buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
The Cooper’s 1 ½ story house was built c.1910 in the Gable-front National Folk Style. Some of the windows are original, others have been replaced. The front porch was enclosed while the Coopers lived here. The house is clad in historic wood weatherboard, and the overall design remains intact.
The house is locally significant for its association with civic leaders George and Ocie Cooper who were heavily involved with both levels of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) during the 1940s and 1960s.
It may be potentially eligible for the National Register of Historic Places under Criterion B in the areas of Civil Rights Social History and Black Ethnic Heritage as the best existing resource associated with the Coopers.*
Sources of information for this article included the Council Bluffs Public Library, the Daily Nonpareil archives, city directories, census records and the county auditor’s office.
*Thanks to Amanda Loughlin, Rosen Preservation LLC, for sharing a portion of the “Twentieth Century African American Civil Rights” project report for which funding was provided to the African American Civil Rights Grant Program of the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior and the State Historic Preservation Office for directing the project.
