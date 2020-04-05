1700 Ninth Ave.
James McMillan Family
Irish emigrant James McMillan and his close-knit family, by all accounts, left their mark on Council Bluffs through their work and dedication to its schools, city government and other civic affairs, and the railroads.
James McMillan, who lived at 1700 Ninth Ave. — across the street from the elementary school that was named for him — served as secretary of the Council Bluffs School Board for many years. McMillan School was built in 1877. It closed in 1951 and the students were sent to Edison School.
James McMillan was born in 1837 in County Antrim, Ireland, about twenty miles from Belfast, and was educated there. He came to the United States in 1853 at the age of 16 and found a job as water boy for the Fort Wayne Railroad Company in Ohio, working for 50 cents per day. He worked his way up to foreman and was paid 90 cents per day.
In 1866, he was married at Elyria, Ohio, to Katherine Baker of Vermillion, Ohio. In 1869, they moved with their toddler son, Thomas, and baby, Andrew, to Council Bluffs where they stayed at the Montana House before moving to their first home at 592 Fifth Ave.
In 1875, James, a police officer, was named special policeman for the Union Pacific Transfer Depot. The family grew to include three daughters, Mary, Margaret (Maggie) and Hannah. In 1883, James advanced to the position of UP Transfer Depot Master and served until his retirement in 1900.
His second home became the family home. In December of 1873, McMillan purchased the lot on which this house was built. The 1880 census shows the family still living at 592 Fifth Ave. They were living in their new house in 1888, so it would have been built between 1881 and 1888.
He also owned a farm. In 1899, a news story reported that James visited his farm near Red Oak with his daughters, Maggie and Mary. His other lifetime interest, besides railroads and schools, was city politics. He ran for city council numerous times and served as alderman for the fifth ward — continuing in that position through his retirement years, all the while serving as secretary of the Council Bluffs School Board.
In 1893, everyone but Thomas was living in the 1700 Ninth Ave. house. That year, Thomas married Julia Flues, a dress maker and a native of Council Bluffs. Their home was at 1806 Eighth Ave. Thomas was working as a car inspector and later became inspector general. The couple had five daughters — Lucille, Gladys, Margaret, Dorothy and Gretchen. Their second home was at 1606 Seventh Ave. In 1911, Thomas purchased the family home at 1700 Ninth Ave. and the two families lived there together until James died in 1919. Thomas and his family continued to live there until 1927, when he sold the house and moved to 246 High School Ave.
At the time of his death, an editorial in the Nonpareil read, in part: “He was a railroad man for 53 years, seven with the Union Pacific and 46 with the Burlington. At the time of his retirement in 1938, he was foreman of car inspectors.
“He was also a school man, serving on the Council Bluffs school board from 1916 to 1950 and never missed a regular meeting in all that time. Eight school buildings in Council Bluffs bear his name on their corner stones” (Nov. 29, 1952, page 2). Julia died in 1947, Thomas in 1952. They are buried in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Andrew was the second to leave the family home. On September 27, 1898, Andrew McMillan married Lola Odell, a native of Hardin County, Ohio, who had come to Council Bluffs as a child. The Queen Anne house at 1113 Fourth Ave. became the family home of Andrew, Lola and their children – Gerald and Katherine. Gerald became a Lt. Col., stationed in Louisiana. Katherine, after completing college, married Frank Gratton and moved to the Los Angeles area.
Andrew started with the Union Pacific as a freight clerk in 1886. He retired in 1938 as general agent. A dedicated Council Bluffs citizen, he held several offices with the Chamber of Commerce; was president of the Red Cross and Kiwanis; served on the library board, county jury commission, Council Bluffs Country Club and Masonic lodges.
After many years of public service in Council Bluffs, Andrew and Lola spent winter months in California where their daughter lived, and summers at their summer home in Brainard, Minnesota, where Andrew died in 1944. Lola died in 1960. They are buried in Fairview Cemetery with Katherine and James McMillen.
Three McMillan homes are still standing. The family home at 1700 Ninth Ave. has been significantly altered, but appears to have been built in the Queen Anne style; 1113 Fourth Ave. — the home of Andrew and Lola, appears to be Queen Anne; and 246 High School Ave. — the final home of Thomas and Julia, is well-maintained, appears to have been built in early 20th century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.