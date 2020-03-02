John Mulqueen was born in County Limerick, Ireland, in 1832. In 1848, he left from the port of Queenstown and came to the United States. He was 16 years old.
Mary McKearney was born in County Limerick, Ireland, on Aug. 18, 1835. She came to the United States with her parents in 1849 and spent her early childhood in Ohio, according to her obituary.
Mary McKearney and John Mulqueen were married in Burlington, in 1860 and came to Council Bluffs by boat. They crossed the plains to Colorado and Montana by ox team and spent the next 10 years in the west where John was engaged in mining and the mercantile business.
Their daughter, Nellie, was born in Colorado, according to census records, and their son, John T. was born in Montana.
They returned to Council Bluffs in 1870, and John opened a dry goods store. They welcomed their son, James P., and daughter, Cecelia, into their home at 108 S. Ninth St.
The Mulqueens were active members of the community and of St. Francis Xavier Church, located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Sixth Street. John was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus.
Their names appeared often on the society page of The Nonpareil, with many of their social activities revolving around happenings in the neighborhood.
The Whisk Club was an organization that met in the homes to play Whisk, an old English card game that became popular in Council Bluffs around the turn of the century. John and Mary Mulqueen often hosted these evenings.
Reports in the newspaper included — besides the names of the host couples — the names of the winners and the prizes they took home. Readers of this column would recognize some of the names. Their homes (now historic) could accommodate large groups.
John built this home at 100 S. Ninth St. for his daughter, Cecelia, on property the banking firm of Officer and Pusey had transferred to him in l869.
No census records or city directories indicate that Cecelia ever lived here but that she lived with her parents. John died in 1908, and Mary died in 1921. Perhaps this house was a rental.
Cecelia worked as a stenographer for an implement company and, later, she was in charge of the safe deposit box at a bank. An active member of St. Francis Xavier Church, she also served as executive head of the Catholic Daughters of Iowa.
In 1930, at age 58, Cecelia married attorney William S. Baird, age 70, who had served four terms as an Iowa state senator and 30 years as vice president and trust officer of the State Savings Bank. He was active in the Masonic Lodge and the Knights of Pythias, and was a trustee for the Council Bluffs Free Public Library.
The couple, accompanied by two of Baird’s sons, travelled around the world. William Baird died in 1933 and is buried with his first wife, Anne Wood, in Fairview Cemetery. Cecelia died in 1953 and is buried with John and Mary Mulqueen in St. Joseph Cemetery.
John’s grandson, James Mulqueen, would eventually become mayor of Council Bluffs and lead the city through the historic flood of 1952.
For a time, John tried his hand at farming. A Nonpareil story published June 2, 1876, carried this to report: “John Mulqueen says one of his favorite cows has given birth to two very fine steer calves. It is the most singular affair we ever heard of, but so long as John is positive and satisfied, we are.”
