Young learners are invited to get out and explore Hitchcock Nature Center on Sept. 14, during the Pottawattamie County Conservation Commission’s Knee High Naturalists and Nature Club events.
The fun kicks off at 2:30 with Knee High Naturalists, a new programming series designed for children ages 2 to 5 with an adult.
During this program, children with their adults will use their imaginations to play, construct and create their own worlds using various materials during undirected, child-led play time. With a focus on natural elements and the great outdoors, this event is sure to be a hit with our younger learners and help instill a life-long love of nature.
Children age 6 and older will head outdoors to explore the Loess Hills at Hitchcock Nature Center during the Nature Club which starts at 4 p.m.
This program will focus on the ecosystem of Iowa’s Loess Hills with naturalist-led activities like nature journaling, in depth species study, guided hikes, outdoor skills and more.
Perfect for the budding naturalist, this program is for students without an adult. Each program will last one hour and adults are invited to join our free Speaker Series events running at the same time at Hitchcock Nature Center.
Admission for either program is $3 per child and includes admission to the park and all program materials. Adults accompanying Knee High Naturalist participants are free.
Both of these new programs will be held monthly at Hitchcock Nature Center on the second Saturday of the month, May through September. Knee High Naturalists meet at 2:30 p.m. and Nature Club at 4 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for these events as space is limited. Visit pottcoconservation.com for more information and to register online. For questions not answered online, please call 712-545-3283, registration will not be taken over the phone.
These events are not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome. Sessions are held weather permitting.
The Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek.
