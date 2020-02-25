Get to know common backyard butterflies at 10:30 a.m. March 21 at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek.
Pheasants Forever biologist Jason Andersen will talk about the common butterfly species you are likely to spot in your own backyards. Learn more about these amazing insects and ways you can support their populations.
The cost for this event is $5 per person and includes admission to the park and all programming. This program is being presented as part of the Pottawattamie County Conservation Department’s adult education program. Participants need to be age 14 and older.
Online pre-registration is required as space is limited. Please visit pottcoconservation.com for details and to register online. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283. Registrations will not be taken over the phone.
Please meet at the Loess Hills Lodge, weather permitting. This event is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
For more information, go online to pottcoconservation.com and facebook.com/hitchcocknaturecenter.
