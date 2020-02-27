Join staff at Hitchcock Nature Center at 9 a.m. March 21 for the first session of a new 2020 programming series, “A Land Ethic Workshop.”
Join instructor Ron Cisar as the center celebrates the life and legacy of famous naturalist and philosopher Aldo Leopold. The March 21st session will focus on Leopold’s essay “The Geese Return” from his classic work “A Sand County Almanac.”
Participants in this session will learn to identify and recognize various species of geese, how to begin and keep a nature journal, how to build a “Leopold Bench” and more. Participants will also enjoy a guided hike along the Hitchcock Nature Center trails to explore the signs of the season before ending the day with a song.
Cost for this program is $15 per person per individual session. Participants may register for the entire 10-session season at the discounted price of $75. Please go online to pottcoconservation.com to register online.
This program is intended for participants age 14 and older with an interest in the natural world, no experience or prior knowledge is required to participate. For questions not answered online please call 712-545-3283.
“A Land Ethic Workshop” will focus on the work and life of naturalist and Iowa native Aldo Leopold. Each month participants will explore a new work by Leopold coupled with hands on activities such as hikes, aquatic studies, guest lectures, sketching, journaling and more.
Programs are from 9 a.m. to noon and occur monthly, March through December at Hitchcock Nature Center. Participants may register for individual sessions or opt to attend all 2020 sessions. Participants do not need to attend every program session.
Please meet at the Loess Hills Lodge, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
This event is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.