Do you need a new festive photograph of your favorite four-legged friend for the holidays? Petco at 3271 Marketplace Drive, is ready to help you out.
From 1 to 4 p.m. today and from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15, you can bring your pet to have an adorable portrait taken alongside Santa Claus inside their store for just $9.95. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these holiday photos will be donated back to Midlands Humane Society, thanks to the Petco Foundation.
So, how do the photos work? The process is quick and simple, and the cost is very reasonable. The friendly store associates will get you registered for your photo and then direct you to where the photos are taken so your pampered pup or cute-as-a-button cat can make a festive furry memory to hang upon your wall. MHS has partnered with Petco for several years for Santa Claus photos which equate to a great fundraiser to help lots of shelter animals in need.
Share your Petco photos with Santa on Instagram using #santapawsforacause and tag @petcofoundation for a chance to win BOBS from Skechers shoes and pet accessories for you and your pet. The Midlands Humane Society will also be at Petco in Council Bluffs today for our regular monthly adoption event from 1 to 4 p.m. with a couple adoptable dogs awaiting new homes.
Bark Friday is just getting started with one week under our belt. This amazing year-end fundraiser brings in much-needed revenue which goes towards spay or neuter surgeries, vaccines, medications and even procedures to help heal animals that might arrive at our door after having suffered injuries from the elements. A generous donor has allocated $15,000 that they will match, dollar for dollar, with everything that comes in up to that amount. We can do amazing things with $30,000. If you’d like to make your donation go further, now through Dec. 31 is a good time to contribute. Your $10 becomes $20; $50 becomes $100 and so on.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Petersen Law, PLLC: Big Boy is a 5-year-old neutered male longhair orange cat who was found as a stray. Like most orange male cats, he is a huge lover and enjoys attention. If he was a human, he might be compared to the fun uncle who shows up at family functions and always has a joke to tell. We are surprised this next pet is still here.
Barney is a 3-month-old neutered male Catahoula mix ready to join you on all your adventures. He is looking for an owner that can provide exercise and make training a priority. He will need structure and consistency to be the best dog he can be.
Buddy is a 9-year-old neutered male Jack Russell mix who starts off shy and reserved. Once he trusts you, he is ready to party! He loves being with his people and can be a total lap dog once he gets to know you. Don’t let his age fool you; he still has plenty of energy and loves his walks and playing with toys. A quiet home with an owner who is home regularly, without lots of surprise guests, would be an ideal situation for this senior guy. Buddy is part of our “Home for the Holidays” adoption special and you can adopt him for just $50.
Salem is a 2-year-old spayed female shorthair kitty who is ready to be your next lap warmer. She currently lives in a cat colony with other cats, so we are confident that she can acclimate to other cats that you might have in your home. If you were looking to bring a new kitty friend home, she might be the perfect companion.
Come visit these adoptable animals and all their friends today at Midlands Humane Society. We are open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday to Friday from noon to 6 p.m. We are closed the third Wednesday of the month. Adoptable cats and small companion animals from MHS are also available PetSmart in Council Bluffs every day.
