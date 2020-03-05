The Rev. Dr. William Joensen, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines, sent a memo to priests and deacons of the diocese Wednesday concerning questions about coronavirus COVID-19.
Inquiries have been made in recent days about the Diocese’s liturgical recommendations regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In the memo, Joensen noted that while there haven’t yet been any reported cases in Iowa, there is “general public concern.”
“The CDC has stated that the precautions to be observed for coronavirus are the same as those for the flu,” Joensen wrote in his memo. Last December, the Diocese’s Worship Office sent out a memo with recommendations for dealing with the flu. Joensen wrote the recommendations for coronavirus reflect the flu recommendations, including:
• Those who are sick should be encouraged to stay home from Mass.
• Good hygiene should be practiced by all in attendance, congregants and ministers alike, and people should wash their hands thoroughly.
• The use of hand sanitizer by the ministers of Communion.
• Continued distribution of the “chalice to the faithful is left to the prudential judgment of the pastor.” It is recommended that an “explanation to the faithful be given as to the fact that reception of Holy Communion under either species is full Eucharistic communion with Christ. Distribution from the chalice at institutions of care should by now be suspended.”
• Those who feel unwell should be encouraged to refrain from receiving from the cup.
• The Sign of Peace may likewise be suspended at the prudential judgment of the pastor, or may be substituted with a visual sign.
• It is already essential that, in addition to the ritual purification of vessels, the vessels for Communion should be thoroughly washed with soap and water after each Mass.
• Holy water fonts should be regularly cleaned.
