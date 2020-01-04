I rarely get to the movie theater to watch a new release. In fact, I tend to wait until movies can be viewed via Netflix, Amazon Prime or through Contour by Cox from the comfort of my home.
However, this week I watched the Tom Hanks movie based on the life of Mr. Rogers. I left with some simple, yet interesting perspectives.
We should all strive to be a little more like Mr. Rogers. Living life calmly and savoring each moment, grounded with patience and gratitude. This all sounds like a winning plan. Easier said than done, right?
Stressors at work and home can make us all frazzled. Throw in a broken appliance, a fight with a friend or a car that won’t start, and life just gets even more difficult.
Ever wonder what your pet feels about his/her life? Do they know when they have it good? On the flip side, do they know if their life is terrible? We often hear from owners saying that their rescue pet knows they were saved; they can see it in their eyes. Especially when life with prior owners or time roaming the streets wasn’t ideal.
Our former rescue, Brody, was saved from a “not so good” life when he was about one year old. You could sense he understood his initial lot in life was bad and he was grateful for the all the good that came his way.
Our new dog, Cash, was rescued as a puppy, so I don’t think he ever had it too rough; therefore, never knowing anything other than a comfortable bed, food in his dish and an endless supply of toys at his beck and call. He doesn’t possess the same sense of being “rescued” as some animals who have had a tough existence. Regardless, we love him and are proud to offer him a loving home.
Maybe Mr. Rogers and pets are a lot alike. They’re both sincere, caring and kind (maybe to a fault). They possess an insatiable appetite to listen and offer a level of empathy that most humans are incapable of. They are always excited to see you. They longingly look forward to their next visit with you. They look at you like you are the only one in the room.
Let’s take a lesson from Mr. Rogers and from most dogs and cats you meet. They genuinely miss you when you are away. You are their world. They care as much, if not more, about you than their own well-being and happiness. You are their everything.
Remember these things when you are thinking of adopting a rescue pet and making it part of your family. They often rescue us as much as we rescue them. It takes commitment from the entire family when bringing home a new furry family member.
Make sure you have the time and means to properly care for a new pet. You don’t have to spend lots of money on fancy toys. Provide them with adequate veterinary care, socialize them and make them part of your family.
A dog kept outdoors all day alone simply can’t feel part of the pack. A cat that no one pays attention to will surely act out in ways that won’t make most owners very happy. Time is the best present, no matter if we’re referring to a child, a pet or a grandparent.
Maybe a good lesson to start 2020 is to live each day with the compassion that Mr. Rogers gave to everyone he met. And live like the most appreciative of rescue pets — never taking a single moment for granted. Appreciate the meal cooked for you and the laundry folded for you. The soup brought to you when you have the flu and the ride to a doctor’s appointment.
Wouldn’t the world be a better place if we approached each day with the love and gratitude of a rescue pet? That’s what you call a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Helen is a gorgeous 1-year-old spayed female with medium length hair who arrived as a stray and is looking for a couch to claim.
Kitty is a 3-year-old neutered male who is a long-haired lover. He enjoys being held and petted.
Maddox is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray and has the cutest rounded ear tips.
Marty is a 10-month-old neutered male Hound mix who arrived as a stray. Marty is the life of the party. He is a social butterfly who seems to get along with everyone he meets. He loves to play and will be a great addition to almost any active home. We think Marty will do well in a home with kids and other animals. His new owner must be ready to work on some basic obedience with him. He is not suitable for apartment living and would love a yard where he can run around.
We have some exciting news: MHS will now be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays starting on Jan. 19. These extended hours offer the public another opportunity to interact with adoptable animals, volunteer their time and check on animals that might be lost.
Come visit these animals and all their friends today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.