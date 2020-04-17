Since 2011, the Kanesville Tinley Neighborhood Association has been trying to create banners to place on light poles to show more pride for their neighborhood. This year, they were finally able to put up the banners.
“We needed to become incorporated to be able to do this,” said Patrick Wagoner, Kanesville Tinley Neighborhood Association president. “It was a big tax. We had to hire an attorney and send a letter to a state representative in Des Moines.”
When the association began the process in 2011, it was just as the historic flooding hit western Iowa.
“With all the flooding everything got put on hold,” said Wagoner. “When everything was said and done and we were able to put up the banners, it flooded again. Then again, when we tried to put them up the second time.”
The 712 Initiative worked with them on this project, along with Public Works and MidAmerican Energy, who identified locations for the banners in the neighborhood, which is found on the northside of Broadway/Kanesville Boulevard between Scott Street and South 10th Street.
A little over 10 of the banners have been hung up so far. Forty-five banners were ordered altogether, and the plan is to save five of them in case some need to be replaced due to wear and tear from weather. No fundraising was needed thanks to a grant they received from Iowa West Foundation.
“We had several ideas on what to do with the money,” said Wagoner. “We had new sidewalks put in and 24 motion sensor lights placed throughout the neighborhood along with the creating banners. Since putting in the new lights, crime rates have decreased.”
Other neighborhoods with banners include: Fairmount Park Neighborhood Association, Gibraltar Neighborhood Association, and Lincoln-Fairview Neighborhood Association.
Wagoner got his inspiration from the Oakland neighborhood.
“We came up with the idea of Kanesville because that was Council Bluffs until the 1850s,” Wagoner said. “Then we added General Tinley because of his association with Tinley School and our neighborhood.”
The banners took two to three months to complete. An Easter celebration was planned where the neighborhood would celebrate the placing of the banners. The event had to be canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We have a strong group that sticks together making this long process easier to get through,” said Wagoner. “We look forward to finding new ways to better our neighborhood.”
