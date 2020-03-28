Like most organizations nationwide, we are finding new ways to operate. The information and the plans keep changing.
The good news for us is that because we work with animals, we are used to being pretty flexible, “go with the flow” if you will, as animals’ behaviors and how tasks get done can change at the drop of a hat.
Our appointment-only business model was originally planned to end on April 1, but it has been extended through April 15. The good news is that anyone wanting to meet with an animal or move forward with an adoption is still able to do those things.
And owners can come in to claim their animal who was lost or brought in by animal control. In the same vein, if an owner needs to surrender their pet, that can still be done. We just require that appointments be made to accommodate these needs.
We are pleased to say that we have continued to adopt out animals during these uncertain times. We have also had caring people express interest in fostering for us at the time.
While we wholeheartedly thank people for wanting to help, we are doing OK on space right now, and with social distancing being in the forefront of people’s minds, we won’t be able to perform any in-house visits — a legal requirement to become a foster family — at the current time. We will still happily take your name, so when the time comes — and it will — that we need to expand our foster base, we will be able to contact you.
To help alleviate any fear that pet owners may be having right now regarding the COVID-19 crisis and the health of themselves and their animals, we wanted to share some words of wisdom from an expert.
Dr. Niels Pedersen, a distinguished emeritus professor at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and a renowned expert on infectious and immunologic diseases in dogs and cats, addressed the question, “Can pets contract coronavirus from humans or vice versa?” The simple answer is as follows: No, you won’t get or give the coronavirus to your family pet.
Coronaviruses occur in virtually every species of animal, including humans, and are commonly associated with unapparent or transient intestinal and respiratory infections. They tend to be very species specific and cross-species transmission is uncommon.
The more complex answer goes like this: Coronaviruses have adapted themselves by mutation over a period of 50,000 years or more to virtually every species of animal, including humans. So please don’t feel the need to get rid of your pet(s) during this time.
For many, the comfort of having a pet by their side might be just what the doctor ordered. The staff at the Midlands Humane Society is happy to help if you have questions. We may be able to help you with donated pet food and supplies if you find yourself in need providing for your pet because of unemployment or you’re simply struggling to keep everything together.
We aren’t here to judge — we’re here to help. Give us a call at 712-396-2270 or email at info@midlandshumanesociety.org.
MHS Pets of the Week: Spike is a 13-year-old neutered male miniature Pinscher-mix who is a “happy go lucky little guy” looking for a quiet home to enjoy his golden years. He is a social guy who seems to like almost everyone he meets. Spike’s new owner will need to be able to commit to his care as a senior pet and he will need a dental appointment after adoption.
Harley is a 6-year-old neutered male domestic longhair, who happens to have adorable crinkly ears.
Thane is a 1-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is ready to turn your house upside down as he explores.
Buttercup is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. This sweet young lady has had a rough start to life as she came from a home that was overcrowded with cats. With a little time to socialize with humans and a good clean-up, this precious darling would love to live the rest of her life in a comfortable environment. Could it be yours?
Don’t forget to make an appointment to meet the pet of your dreams — just give us a call. We’re happy to set you up.
