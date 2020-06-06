All this together time and one day rolling into the next, getting a little stir crazy seems to go with the territory. Maybe you’re feeling a little overwhelmed with everything happening.
Frankly, it is easy to get stressed with the humans who share our space; it’s no surprise we lose our cool with pets at home. We’ve all had moments we wish we could simply Re-Do.
We’ve overreacted. We’ve lost our cool. And, yet sometimes, we get it right. If you’ve owned a pet, it’s pretty certain they have pushed your buttons or destroyed a piece of property you possess.
Hopefully, they have also made you smile, laugh, and take yourself a little less seriously. Have you ever stepped back and thought about how you treat animals?
Are you an active participant in how your children or other young people in your life treat animals? Children love to learn so take advantage of this innate quality to make a difference in their lives and the lives of animals by doing some simple, proactive things to keep everyone healthy and happy.
Did you know most dog bites happen to children under the age of 10? Both young children and pets tend to act before they think, instead of the other way around. Children can inadvertently cause pain and injury or stress their pets who might then react with bites or scratches.
Adults should supervise interactions to make sure that boundaries are being established for the animals to feel safe and the children to learn best practices when handling an animal. Children may not be able to understand that a pet has feelings.
They may poke the pet’s eyes, pull on its tail, stick objects in its ear, and jump on its back. These actions can have disastrous consequences. Severe damage can happen when a pet finally “has enough”, which results in human injury and the animal being surrendered or worse.
No one … not an animal shelter, a private rescue or even a breeder can promise the health or behavior of any pet. While some breeds of pets tend to be calmer around children, every animal and situation is unique.
Some breeds, like German Shepherds or Rottweilers, made famous by images of them guarding the town junkyard or taking down a criminal, might actually be an excellent family pet, while breeds like a Golden Doodle or a Black Lab can meltdown and have multiple bites on its record.
Animals utilize body language signals when they are feeling stressed, frightened, or overwhelmed. Unfortunately, we are not always tuned into these signals, so we wind up ignoring them. There are lots of online reference materials to help you identify what your pet might be trying to tell you.
Please pay attention to how you, your family and even your neighbors are treating their pets. Be kind to the furry friends in your life and help others do the same to keep human/pet interactions as safe as possible.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Council Bluffs Veterinary Clinic:
Our two featured cats are Remi and Jasmine.
Remi is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is mostly white with a few black spots. This guy is very affectionate and likes to roll and show you his belly.
Jasmine is a 1.5-year-old spayed female with a jet-black coat, who is a bit more shy. Her sister was recently adopted, so this gal is looking for a calm place to grow into her true wonderful self.
Zeus is a 2-year-old neutered male pit mix, who is quite shy and needs time to warm up to trust new people. If you can be patient with him, you will see his true personality — which is very playful. He even tries to be a lap dog although he’s a little too big.
He is looking to join a home with no other pets, in a city without a breed ban.
How can we sum up Riley? Well, he’s a special guy looking for a special home.
At 3 years old, this boy is big and goofy. He’s an American Bulldog/German Shepherd mix who has a huge heart to go along with his huge personality.
This goofy guy loves to play and to top it off he is super smart and loves to work for treats. Riley is our longest stay dog resident and he does require the following:
Laid-back, adult only home, to be the only dog, and an owner who is willing to burn off some excess energy with him.
We have continued our appointment-only calendar through August 1, and we are requiring that visitors wear face masks/coverings while in our building. Please call 712-396-2270 to make an appointment.
You can check out adoptable animals on our website, www.midlandshumanesociety.org and through our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.