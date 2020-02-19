Serving Emanuel Lutheran Church since Dec. 1, the Rev. Cara Knutson has officially been installed as pastor.
During the installation, Knutson’s wife Maja, son Derek, and additional family, friends and church members were in attendance Sunday. Bishop Lorna Halaas officiated the event as bishop.
“I’ve wanted to be a pastor for a congregation for a long time ... and to celebrate that with family, friends and the congregation was really special and moving,” Knutson said.
Knutson moved to Council Bluffs from Storm Lake to accept the position. She attended seminary at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was a chaplain at a retirement community previously, according to a press release provided by Emanuel.
The event included prayers, blessings, and promises from Knutson to the congregation and vice versa, she said.
“We’re pleased and excited to have her as our new leader as Emanuel. We invite everyone to come and check us out,” said Rosie Spangenberg, the president of the church council.
Since moving to the Bluffs in November, Knutson said she’s had a lot of support from the community. Knutson said she couldn’t think of any changes to the church since she took over as pastor, but she’s looking forward to being an asset for the community and church.
“I’m here to help look at what the needs are in Council Bluffs and how we as a church community can reach out and address those,” Knutson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.