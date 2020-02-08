Going once, going twice, sold! Time is coming to an end to purchase your Wag-A-Gram for 2020. Wag-A-Grams must be purchased by Tuesday to get in on the $45 price.
We know that life gets in the way sometimes and getting your Valentine a gift can be placed on the back burner. Because of this, Midlands Humane Society has a soft spot for all the procrastinators out there, so we will sell a limited number of Wag-A-Grams on Wednesday and Thursday for $60. So, if you wake in the middle of the night and realize you don’t have an amazing gift for your sweetie, friend, co-worker or child — just give us a call and we’ll see if we have enough “Canine Cupids” to make you a super hero this Valentine’s Day.
Remember, each recipient will get a long-stemmed rose, frosted sugar cookie, and personalized card delivered by an adorable pooch. How far do we deliver, you may ask? We go to Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area homes, businesses, schools, nursing homes and more. If you have questions, call Kori at 712-396-2264 or email knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org. Interested in a corporate Wag-A-Gram for the entire team to enjoy? Contact Kori for more details on these deliveries.
Looking for a way to treat your pet on this day of love? Here are a few suggestions to make the holiday special and strengthen the bond between you and your four-legged friend. Participate in an activity that your pets love. Is it fetch? Tug-of-war? Belly rubs? Cat-nip stuffed toy? Take your mind of all the other busy details in your life and try to be in the moment and relish how much your pet enjoys his favorite activity. Consider spoiling them with a special treat. Look online for delicious recipes for your cat or dog. Common ingredients include pumpkin, meat products, blueberries, sweet potato, green beans, and yogurt. There are many limited ingredient recipes that you can quickly whip up to treat your pet.
Another fun option to spend more time with your pet is to let them come with you to Petco or PetSmart and let them pick out a new toy. More and more stores welcome pets to stroll through the aisles. In addition, this a great way to socialize your dog. Make sure you keep your dog on a secure leash, pick up after them if they have an accident, and be respectful of any store policies. Many of you probably can’t recall the last time you had a portrait done. What about your pampered pooch or cute-as-a-button cat?
If you’re like most pet owners, you have a collection of your pet’s pictures stored on your phone. Do you do anything with them? How about creating a photo mug? A computer mouse pad? Or a memorable holiday ornament. Whether you look forward to Feb. 14 every year or not, think outside the box of chocolates when planning the “purrfect” Valentine’s Day with your pet. Get creative and remember the most important thing is to let them know they’re loved and appreciated.
MHS Pets of the Week: Bryn is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic medium-hair who arrived as a stray. She possesses the cutest expression and is ready to win you over.
Cindy is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair, who arrived here with a couple other friends.
Hazel is a 1.5-year-old spayed female Hound mix. She is a sweet, but very sensitive dog looking to join a laid-back home where she can acclimate at her own pace. Hazel did not get along with the other dogs in her last home, and so far at the shelter she seems to be dog selective, so we think she will be most successful as your only pet. She has lived with cats and did well. We recommend that she be adopted into a home with kids aged 8 or older and be monitored on a leash outdoors or have a fenced in yard.
Lynn is a playful 3-year-old cat, complete with very striking tortoiseshell markings. She loves people but can be selective if her new owner wants her to be around other cats.
Please come visit these great pets and all their friends at the Midlands Humane Society today. We are open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. (closed the third Wednesday of the month), Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure you get your Wag-A-Gram ordered today. Remember the cost per Wag-A-Gram through Feb.11 is just $45.
