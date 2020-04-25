Culminating today, National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the impact of volunteer service and the power that volunteers possess to tackle some of our world’s greatest challenges.
While we hope the volunteers at Midlands Humane Society know how much we appreciate them every day of the year, we don’t want to pass up the opportunity to thank them today especially. National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and has grown exponentially each year.
Volunteering gives everyone an opportunity to experience and help with many needs.
Maybe you love fishing, but notice trash around the shoreline, so you grab some friends and get to work removing the debris. Or our favorite, maybe you have extra space in your home where you can welcome a mother cat and her kittens to live with you for a bit or you give time to walk dogs or clean and organize at your local shelter.
Volunteering provides benefits for both the organization and the individual.
Some aspects people hope to experience when they volunteer are cultural immersion, a feeling that they’re giving back to a community, the feeling of being part of a team, and maybe even for educational reasons.
It’s interesting to know that adults who took part in volunteering when they were younger are far more likely to continue volunteering in their adult lives than those who didn’t.
This could be because it’s been a part of their normal routine for longer or simply because it would feel strange not to volunteer.
There is something to be said for helping the greater good – whichever way you choose.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care:
Frieda is a 5-year-old spayed female German Shepherd who arrived as a stray. She’s a sweet, sensitive girl looking for an owner who can be patient with her as she acclimates.
We think she may have been an outside or farm dog, so she is still adjusting to living indoors. Frieda can be very anxious in new settings but once she settles in, she is affectionate and outgoing. She loves to chase a ball and welcomes scratches.
Frieda is looking for a home with plenty of room for her to run. Her new owner will need to work on some of her basic skills such as leash walking, kennel training and potty training.
Rocky and his sister, Fufi, are 8-year-old Shih Tzus. They are a bonded pair, so they will need to be adopted together.
This dynamic duo may be older, but they still have plenty of pep in their step. They love to play with toys and go on walks and would make great companions for someone looking for regular walking buddies.
Rocky and Fufi are looking for a dedicated owner who can provide them with TLC during their golden years. Remember, small breeds can easily live to be 12-15 years old.
Because they are bonded, their adoption fee is $200 for the pair which covers microchips, all shots, and spaying or neutering.
Oreo the cat has such striking markings. This kitty is 3-years-old and was bottle fed/hand raised by people.
Being a bottle baby, Oreo is very people selective and requires more conversation if interested in her. She could be the perfect cat for the right owner.
Come out to meet all our adoptable animals today! We are open by appointment – please call 712-396-2270.
