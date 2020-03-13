On March 19, at 6:30 p.m. the library will host Teressa Sward, who will present, “Pioneer Quilts: The Untold Story.”
To many people, a quilt is a physical example of the resourcefulness and practicality of the brave souls who produced them, those willing to explore and settle the frontier of a nation.
In this program, presenter Sward will go over the multitude of ways pioneers used their quilts every day. After the program, attendees will be invited to construct their own quilt block out of paper and/or fabric to tell a part of their own story. Supplies will be provided.
Sward is a technical preservation specialist at the Western Historic Trails Center.
This program will take place in meeting room A at the library and is free and open to the public. Call the library at 712-323-7553, ext. 132 for further information.
