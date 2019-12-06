For most of us, the best part of the holidays are the celebrations with friends and family. And for most of us, these feasts are squeezed in between work, family time, shopping, and a million other things.
To help you with holiday cooking, the Council Bluffs Public Library is hosting the latest in its How To series, “Dinner in a Pinch with Chef Jamie.” The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19, according to a release.
Learn from a professional chef how to prepare a mouthwatering meal with simple ingredients using basic kitchen tools, the library said.
Chef Jamie will demonstrate how to whip up a butternut squash and asparagus soup, accompanied by homemade bruschetta. Samples will be served and recipes will be provided so that audience members can re-create this deliciousness in their own kitchens.
Chef Jamie was trained in the rigorous French tradition, with his apprenticeships and education in the kitchen beginning in the late 1980s, leading to success as an executive and a personal chef in locations around the world, according to the release.
After 30 years as a chef and a decade of teaching culinary classes, he is as passionate as ever about his craft and eager to share his wisdom with willing learners.
This event will be in Meeting Room B the library and is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Contact the library at 712-323-7553, ext. 132 to register.
