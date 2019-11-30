What does it mean to be mindful when you walk, eat or breathe?
To answer these questions and more, the Lotus Monastery — Ni Vien Lien Hoa, 829 Ave. A, will host its first class, an introductory mindfulness class, on Dec. 8.
This is one of multiple classes organized throughout the year every Sunday, said Nina Hoang temple spokesperson.
“The class is an opportunity for everyone who has heard about mindfulness and who would like to know more about it,” she said. “Many people have found mindfulness to be life changing, and this is an opportunity for people to learn more about it.”
Buddhist nun Lien Tri and Dr. Mary Petersen of Omaha will teach the workshop.
Topics will include the basics of Buddhism, the significance of the temple and gardens and the basics of mindfulness — including how to be mindful while eating, walking or breathing.
Participants are requested to wear comfortable clothing that is respectful, Hoang said. A light vegetarian meal will be offered at the end of the class.
The workshop is free and open to the public, but the temple will accept free will donations.
Only 20 participants will be allowed in the workshop, so registration is encouraged via email at lotusmonastery19@gmail.com or call 712-828 1976.
