JDRF’s Nebraska-Southwest Iowa Chapter will hold this year’s JDRF Promise Gala on Feb. 22 at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
The evening’s activities will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, a live auction and Fund a Cure at 8 and a performance by .38 Special at 9:45, according to the chapter’s website. A complimentary after party will be held in the Hilton Hotel lobby.
The 2020 gala, Vision for a Cure, aims to raise more than $1.4 million to help fund research to improve the lives of people who suffer from Type 1 diabetes and cure Type 1 diabetes, a press release from the organization stated. JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type One diabetes research.
The presenting sponsor is Aviture, a technology consulting firm.
“Aviture is excited to help make an impact in the lives of people living with Type One diabetes,” said Mark Griffis, CEO and founder of Aviture, in the press release. “We’re proud to support JDRF and its efforts to turn Type One into Type None.”
Griffis and his wife, Lynn, are Honorary Chairs for this year’s event and are joined by event Chairs Wendi Peterson-Stott and Corky Stott. Both Lynn and Wendi live with Type One diabetes and know firsthand the importance of research and support.
The Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area has demonstrated strong support for the Type One diabetes community. In the past three years, the JDRF Promise Gala has raised more than $5 million to cure, treat and prevent the disease, and more than 1,100 guests are expected to attend the gala, the press release stated.
Individual tickets are $225 each, and tables of 10 start at $2,500. For reservations, go to jdrf.org/Nebraska and scroll down to 2020 JDRF Promise Gala — Vision for a Cure.
