We’ve all been there. The last-minute struggle to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your spouse, your parents, your children, a cherished co-worker or your best friend is very real.
Do you stroll through store aisles searching for a gift? Will you log endless searches on Amazon? Should you get them a candle? How about a box of chocolate? Mental note … don’t get your sweetie another pair of socks or a tie like last year. You really want this year’s gift to be special and memorable.
This year’s gift should bring a smile to your loved one’s face. What if I told you that the Midlands Humane Society has an entire army of adorable dogs that are ready to hit the town to deliver the best Valentine gifts — known as Wag-A-Grams — this side of the Mississippi.
That’s right, our MHS “Canine Cupids” will strut their stuff to bring a delicious cookie, beautiful long-stemmed rose and personalized greeting card with your message to the recipient of your choosing.
We happily deliver Wag-A-Grams most anyplace in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Do you need some ideas of where we’ve delivered before? We often go to homes, a whole host of office buildings, the courthouse, area schools, veterinary offices, nursing homes, hospitals, along with a variety of non-profits.
If in doubt about whether a dog is welcome, we recommend you call the location in question to inquire. The dogs that deliver Wag-A-Grams are not up for adoption; but rather are the personal pets of trusty owners who love to deliver the gift of happiness while volunteering their time to help our humane society.
These “Canine Cupids” are well-mannered and love to meet people! Have I got you convinced that you need to purchase a Wag-A-Gram or two or three?
If you need more convincing, all the funds raised from this special event go right back into the care of animals in need in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County. Some of the dogs who deliver are, in fact, rescue dogs that were adopted from Midlands Humane Society.
New this year, we are offering Corporate Wag-A-Grams with three options depending on the size of your business to make it easy for business owners or employers an opportunity to gift their staff something totally unique!
Option 1: For companies with up to 10 employees, MHS will bring one “Canine Cupid” to your business with a Valentine treat for each employee who will enjoy 30 minutes to play with an MHS Ambassador Dog (Cost: $150).
Option 2: For companies with 11 to 25 employees, MHS will bring two “Canine Cupids” to your business with a Valentine treat for each employee who will enjoy 45 minutes to play with MHS Ambassador Dogs (Cost: $250).
Option 3: For companies with 26 to 50 employees, MHS will bring three “Canine Cupids” to your business with a Valentine treat for each employee who will enjoy 60 minutes to play with MHS Ambassador Dogs (Cost: $350).
Contact Kori Nelson at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org with questions or to make your reservation. Hurry, orders must be placed by Feb. 10.
MHS Pets of the Week: Farrah is a 7-month-old grey and white spayed female domestic shorthair who had been abandoned in a trailer, but you’d never know that humans let her down because of her loving personality. She is a huge sweetheart.
Scotty is a 3-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who possesses more of a red coat than orange. This guy is quite the chatterbox.
Sandpaper is a 4-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair who wears a black coat, along with some adorable crinkly ears.
Sis is an 8-month-old spayed female Pointer mix who arrived as a stray. Sis is the life of the party. She’s a social butterfly who seems to like almost everyone she meets. She’ll be a great addition to an active home that can provide regular exercise and one that can make training a priority. We think Sis will fit in with almost any family, including one with kids and other animals.
Come visit these animals and all their friends today at Midlands Humane Society. We are open Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
