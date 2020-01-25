I don’t know about you, but the majority of cats who reside in Council Bluffs are more than ready for spring.
Nothing melts our hearts more than watching a mother with her babies. Hollie was a wonderful mother to two kittens. One of her best characteristics is her super soft bunny fur and her desire for a strong connection to people.
While she loves playing with her kittens and cat toys, she loves nothing more than to be curled up in your lap purring. Hollie is a sweetheart who loves to be around people and will desire the ability to connect with her “chosen” person for snuggles. She may need a little extra time to settle into her new home without children under the age of 12.
If you would like a connected two-some, we have two wonderful cats who came from the same family whose human companion had recently passed away. They don’t necessarily have to stay together for adoption, but it would really be nice if they could.
Lord Gray is a 7-year-old very peaceful and well mannered fellow who would be “purrfect,” for any home.
Ginger is an adorable 9-year-old gentleman who would be suitable for a safe and loving home with his pal, Lord Gray.
SOLAS is once again sponsoring our low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic on Feb. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars, 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd. (formerly K-Mart) in Council Bluffs. Please no not put your animals in their shopping carts.
Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Vet Clinic will administer the vaccinations.
The I.V.M.A. recommends all veterinarians follow Iowa code and provide a one-year vaccination booster if the cat’s or dog’s vaccination has expired. The cost is $10 for rabies vaccinations. FVRCP, DHPP, Leukemia, Bordatella and Leptospira are all $15.
SOLAS will also be microchipping cats and dogs for $25 which also includes registration with AVID. If you have any questions, please call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
We hope to see you there. Remember to tell all your friends.
