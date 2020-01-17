Author Steve Sieberson will speak about his new book, “Low Mountains or High Tea,” at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
Sieberson loves outdoor adventure, so when he and his wife found themselves in Britain for the summer, the two immediately agreed to eschew the touristy likes of Big Ben and the Tower of London for the natural splendor of the UK’s national parks, a release stated.
Sieberson imagined brisk and healthful hikes through comely countryside; his wife pictured tranquil cups of tea and cozy firesides in pubs. Neither were even close to what actually happened.
Traveling spontaneously, they were subjected to the eccentricities of both the British road system and the localities they visited — diabolical signage, a vibrating cottage, and a town called Mirthless, to name a few.
“Low Mountains or High Tea” illuminates the charms of rural Great Britain as viewed through the eyes of two unsuspecting Americans.
Sieberson is a professor of international law at Creighton University in Omaha.
This event will be in Meeting Room A the library and is free and open to the public. For more information contact the library at 712-323-7553, ext. 132.
