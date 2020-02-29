Sometimes it’s called an “Adopt Me Day” or a “Gotcha Day.” This is the day that a rescue pet is brought into its new home.
Wouldn’t it be cool to make your new pet’s adoption day happen on a leap year? This year, leap year is extra special because you can join Midlands Humane Society during PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend today from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. We will showcase many of our adoptable animals today at the Council Bluffs PetSmart, located at 815 McDermott Street.
What’s the big deal about leap year anyway? Simply put, it is a year with 366 days, instead of the usual 365. Leap years are necessary because the actual length of a year is 365.242 days, not 365 days, as commonly stated.
Leap years occur every four years, and years that are evenly divisible by four (2004, for example) have 366 days. This extra day is added to the calendar each year on February 29.
Julius Caesar is often called the “Father of Leap Year.” He was behind the origin of leap year in 45 BC. The early Romans had a 355-day calendar and to keep their festivals occurring around the same season each year, a 22- or 23-day month was created every second year.
Julius Caesar decided to simplify things and added days to different months of the year to create the 365-day calendar; the actual calculations were made by Caesar’s astronomer, Sosigenes of Alexandria. Every fourth year following the 28th day of Februarius (February 29th) one day was to be added, making every fourth year a leap year.
Just think, you could name your newly adopted pet Julius, Caesar or Alexandria. Heck, if you want everyone to mispronounce your pet’s name you could even go for Sosigenes. You might as well have fun with naming your pet if your adoption day lands on leap year.
After all, adopting a pet is special any day, but it’s extra great when it falls on a special holiday. Since we technically get an extra day in 2020, make it a great day for your pet. Maybe treat him or her to some ice cream, an extra long walk, extra tennis ball throws, an exciting game of laser light or some cat nip tucked inside a paper sack.
Make sure you visit our website Midlandshumanesociety.org to purchase your tickets to our MHS Annual Gala (formerly known as The Derby). Tickets are $55 per seat or $550 for a table.
Many sponsorship opportunities for this amazing yearly fundraiser await. Please contact me at 712-396-2264 or knelson@midlandshumanesociety.org for all the details. We have many treasured supporters who attend this every year and we would love for new friends to join us for all the fun.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by Urgent Pet Care
Baloo is a 2-year-old neutered male pit mix who arrived as a stray, and he is the life of the party. He has plenty of energy and is looking for an owner who can keep up. He would love to be your next adventure buddy and will thrive in a home that can provide daily exercise.
Baloo is just a big puppy who hasn’t had much training. His new owner will need to continue working with him and help him become a great breed ambassador. Baloo gets along with most other dogs but seems to do better with female dogs. We recommend a home with kids closer to their teens that he can’t knock over and kids that can help participate in training. Baloo must be adopted to a city without a breed ban.
Faye is an 8-year-old spayed female Corgi/Husky mix who arrived as a stray. Faye is a laid-back lady looking to join a quiet home where she can enjoy her golden years. She is social and enjoys her daily walks. We think Faye would fit in best in a home that has kids aged 8 or older and other animals.
Luna is a gorgeous 3-year-old spayed female calico and Tracker is an outgoing 2-year-old male wearing a jet black coat.
These pets have microchips, all their vaccines, and are spayed/neutered.
Remember we are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make sure you stop down at PetSmart in Council Bluffs for National Adoption Weekend!
