There is something special about Iowa. The whole Midwest even.
So, why then, does it take so long for people to realize its wonders? Almost every child born here, wishes at some point they were born somewhere exciting.
Like Florida with its glorious beaches and Disney World. The allure of being from New York with its famous skyline or Texas and its iconic Longhorns who roam the wide-open terrain seem pretty special.
I studied in Quebec, Canada during college and I recall wishing I could tell everyone in my class that I came from some place way cooler than Iowa. Even our “big” cities seem small and our corn fields cover so much of the state – how could one get too excited about living in here?
But slowly, the merits of living in the Midwest start to appear. The openness, fresh air, peaceful surroundings and the beauty of just how green it all appears. The rolling hills with the red and green tractors chugging along, separated by meandering creeks.
The front porches and nice people who stop to chat while you’re taking a stroll. The people who go out of their way to help and to donate to worthy causes. Iowa and Nebraska are full of those people.
There seems to be no shortage of these kind souls who choose to give products, their time and hard-earned money. Every single charity in our midst benefits from these givers.
Did you recently see the Facebook campaign where high school seniors were looking to be “adopted” because the normal graduation parties that normally bear gifts won’t happen?
This Midwestern hospitality is amazing. Places like the Midlands Humane Society cannot operate without this community’s support. Support that comes in so many ways, from volunteering and donating cat food and dog treats and offering financial gifts.
Did you know that nearly half our operating revenue comes from donations, memorials, grants, and bequests? Our organization is truly humbled that so many choose to give to help animals in need and want to see us continue our life-saving work.
We help more than animals, however. Our services are broad. Of course, people come to us when looking to adopt. But they also come to us if they need to surrender, euthanize, cremate a beloved pet, help when they need training tips or asking for pet food donations because times are tight.
Omaha Gives and Pottawattamie Gives culminates next week on May 20, just a few short days away. We have been blessed by some fabulous supporters who gave us “Challenge Funds” in the amount of $5,000.
These funds will provide a dollar for dollar match (up to $5,000) for others to give, making their money go twice as far. New this year, the minimum gift allowed to donate was lowered from $10 to $1.
So, $5 becomes $10, $25 becomes $50 and $100 becomes $200. Gifts can be made now through 11:59 p.m. on May 20. Area non-profits are counting on that Midwestern generosity during this 2020 season of Omaha/Pottawattamie Gives.
We are hoping to raise money that will be used to allow us to perform medical procedures on animals, vaccinations, spay/neuters, heartworm preventative and vital medications.
Of course, funds also help us with the day to day expenses of providing these animals a warm, safe environment filled with love and hope – something many of them are getting for the first time.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by The Cimino Family:
Lily is a sweet, but shy 4-year-old spayed female Boxer, who has spent most of her life having puppies. She would love to join a laid-back home and be treated like a princess.
Once comfortable, she’s loving and sweet and has previously lived with children, although we recommend they be least 5 years-old so they can be patient with her. While at MHS, she is very nervous around other dogs so she may be happiest as the only dog, or with a calm tolerant dog.
Otis is an adorable 10-month-old neutered male domestic shorthair cat who arrived as a stray.
Jazz, a 4-year-old spayed female Vizsla, is a happy go lucky gal looking to join an active home. She is outgoing and seems to like everyone she meets.
This busy girl would love a home that can provide daily exercise and playtime. We think she would do well with kids aged eight or older and another tolerant dog her size.
Last but not least, is Pepper, a male dwarf hamster who might be a perfect pet for a responsible child, if the parents or caregivers are willing to assist in his care.
We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and during the week from noon to 6 p.m. We are extending our appointment-only calendar through June 15, so please call us at 712.296.2270 to make appointments for animal meet and greets, adoptions, animal claims and surrenders or to drop off donations.
We greatly appreciate your patience. Don’t forget to schedule your donation with Omaha Gives on May 20.
