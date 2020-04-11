We are certainly living in a state of change. One day, you hear one thing, and the next, it’s something else. Then just a few hours later, word of something new is coming at you via the news, from social media or even your neighbor who is repeating some juicy gossip he or she heard from a co-worker.
Change can be viewed as negative or positive; nonetheless it is ever present. We would like to take this opportunity to let you know of an important change centered around the Midlands Humane Society’s annual gala. Originally set for May 8, this awesome fundraising event has been moved to Sept. 18, due to the current situation over the coronavirus. The gala, “2020 Vision”, will still take place at the Mid-America Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. to enjoy the social hour and silent auction, followed by dinner, live auction and program starting about 6:30.
If you have already purchased tickets, we will transfer everything to the September date. All sponsorships will also carry over as well. If you have questions or concerns, call Kori at 712-396-2264. We thank everyone in advance for your flexibility. Now, more than ever, non-profits, like the Midlands Humane Society along with so many other wonderful charities, are relying on the public’s generosity in helping us through this obstacle course that began in March and will continue to face for the next several months.
Truly, we thank everyone for sharing our Facebook posts while being an uplifting presence on social media, continuing to adopt animals, donating products and monetary gifts and being patient as we have transitioned to an appointment-only model for the time being.
Being prepared can make change easier to handle. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, we’d like to offer some tips to help you care for the companion animals in your family, thanks to our friends at the Animal Legal Defense Fund. Consider the guilt we feel, even when it’s only a day or two while we are ill and not able to give our pets attention, throw a ball or scratch a chin. But what if you fall ill or need to leave the home for an extended time — do you have plans put down on paper?
While you should always have an emergency plan in place for your animals, the unique circumstances we find ourselves in present new factors to consider when putting together a care plan. The Animal Legal Defense Fund recommends preparing a bag or box with documentation and supplies in advance of an emergency. Ideally, you should have a plan in place for your pets that includes the following points. A specific caregiver who has access to your home to care for your animals. Due to many lockdown orders in many states, traveling is more complicated. Consider asking someone local, like a neighbor, to be an emergency caregiver for your pets and offer to do the same for them. Make sure you have a three to six-week supply of food, treats, water, and litter and write a note with the amount of food and times of day your animal is fed. If your pet is on any medication, make sure to have a 30-day supply readily available and provide detailed dosage instructions along with a list of any allergies your pet may have.
You also may want to consider setting up a pet first aid kit. Make your vet records easily accessible, along with the contact information of your veterinarian. Allow your caregiver easy access to collars, harnesses, leashes, and travel crates or carriers. It’s great if your pet is microchipped (MHS can help you with that if needed) and consider having your pet wear a tag with contact information. Don’t forget about the fun! Make sure to provide some enrichment activities that will comfort your pet if they need to be removed from the home, like their favorite toy, a bed, or something that smells like you. If you live alone, consider signage in your home that is visible indicating there is an animal in the home.
MHS Pets of the Week are brought to you by the Cimino Family: Cosmo is an inquisitive 3-year-old neutered male who would love a home to call his own.
Red is a 2-year-old neutered male, who would do best as a mostly outdoor cat with no children in the home, as he can be a little spicy. With time, he may work his way into a life of living happily indoors.
Lovely Helen is a 10-year-old spayed female looking for a home to spend forever in. She also happens to be front declawed, so if you’ve been searching for a calm cat or if you are concerned about being scratched, she might be a perfect addition to your household.
Winter is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a beautiful calico who would look great laying upon the lap of a patient owner. Remember, we are still operating on an appointment-only basis through the end of April. Check out other adoptable animals via our website, midlandshumanesociety.org.
