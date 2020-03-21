With the proactive preparation occurring within our community to minimize the exposure and spread of the Caronavirus, we would like to share the precautionary measures we are taking to minimize the risk to our team members, customers and community. Starting on Thursday, the Midlands Humane Society transitioned to appointment-only adoptions, owner surrenders and owner claims through April 1.
After this time, we will re-evaluate opening back up for regular public hours. As we continue to monitor the conditions resulting from Caronavirus, and the best ways we can support our community. We want to provide answers to some of the questions you may have.
We continue to adopt out animals during this uncertain time. We will be posting regularly on Facebook and via our website of pets that are ready and available for adoption. If you are interested, call us at 712-396-2270 or email us at info@midlandshumanesociety.org and we will set up a time for you to come meet the pet and make sure they are a good fit for your family.
Cats and other small animals will still be available at PetSmart Adoption center in Council Bluffs. If you find a stray animal, you can contact City Animal Control at 712-328-4656 and they can make arrangements to pick up the animal or you can bring the animal to MHS Monday through Friday noon to 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you can give us a call that you are bringing in a stray animal, we would be most appreciative.
If you are outside the city limits of Council Bluffs, contact County Animal Control at 712-366-1143 and they can help you. If your pet has become lost and you have been contacted by MHS that we have your pet, please give us a call and we will schedule a time to meet you to claim your pet. Please bring a picture, veterinary bill, city/county license info.
If you have a lost a pet, we can also fill out a lost report for you over the phone. It is always helpful to email us a picture of the missing pet at info@midlandshumanesociety.org.
You can still come in to look through our holding area, just call us ahead of time so we can work out a time that works for everyone involved. We do recommend that you post information and pictures of your missing pet on the local lost pet sites.
Staff at MHS is still here to help you through the process of surrendering a pet. If we can help by offering some suggestions or simple fixes to keep the pet in your home, we are happy to offer advice and tips. We might be able to offer some resources (especially during this time and under these circumstances). Our Shelter Manager and Executive Director can discuss some options with owners on case by case situations. If you do need to surrender a pet, please bring any medical papers, etc. that you may have on them.
Be confident that MHS staff and volunteers will continue to work caring for the animals and will be here to answer the phone, facilitate appointments, and assist with your needs. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to our staff if you need anything. There are several voicemail options to find the right staff to assist.
Feel free to leave us a message — we will return your call as soon as we are able. While there’s no possible way to predict how different aspects of this situation will evolve, we’re committed to doing our best to post updates on social media of any changes as they become available. Thank you for your patience, understanding and help.
We are in the same boat as so many other non-profits and we are all finding ways to navigate these times. If you would like to make donations to us, we would be extremely grateful.
Both monetary and other in-kind products are great. Cash, checks, or online payments can make a huge difference in helping us over these next few months. As will donations of cat litter, dog treats, dry cat food and toys.
Thank you for considering us as a charity to support. Council Bluffs has always been fantastic at pulling together to help one another out.
Max: A 3-year-old neutered male Husky mix who is ready to join you on all your adventures! Running, hiking, biking- he’s all in. He will make a great addition to an active home. Max seems to get along with just about everyone and we think he will fit in with a home that has kids and other dogs his size. Max is an escape artist so his new owner will need to take extra precautions to keep him secure. Think Houdini, in a dog version. We recommend a home with no cats or other small animals. Max has been deemed dangerous in the city of Council Bluffs due to running at large, so he must be adopted outside of CB city limits.
Zoey: A 9-year-old spayed female German Shepherd mix. Don’t let her age fool you, Zoey still has plenty of get up and go! She loves to play with toys and zoom around the yard. She’s a sensitive gal who prefers a small circle of friends. She does need some time to warm up, but once she is comfortable, you will see her true playful personality. A home with kids closer in age to their teens and one where she can be the only animal is her dream. Because Zoey was found running at large after an incident with another dog, she has been deemed dangerous in the city of Council Bluffs so she must be adopted outside of city limits.
Jack: A 4-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair.
Baby: A 11-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair who is also all-paw declawed.
Give us a call if you have questions or would like to make an appointment to visit with any of our adoptable animals. We will keep everyone updated via our social media platforms. Stay safe everyone and don’t forget to give your pets an extra snuggle and a treat!
