U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), a combat veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, issued a reminder to Iowa students that applications to receive a nomination to the U.S. service academies for the 2020-21 school year must be submitted to the senator’s Des Moines office by Oct. 16.
Every student applying to one of the four U.S. service academies — the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Military Academy, or U.S. Naval Academy — must receive a nomination.
In her capacity as a United States senator, Ernst has the opportunity to nominate Iowa students to the service academies. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. Unlike the other service academies, the Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination.
Students or parents with any further questions may email or call Brenda Safranski at brenda_safranski@ernst.senate.gov or 515-284-4574, or visit Ernst’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.