Former Council Bluffs resident, Dawn M. Gibson, has been elected to the partnership for Cedar Rapids law firm, Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC.
Ms. Gibson represents businesses and individuals with civil litigation and appeals, employment law, and immigration law needs. She is also experienced in healthcare law, including defense of medical malpractice claims and assistance with professional credentialing and licensure issues. Ms. Gibson is a member of the Linn County, Johnson County, Iowa, and Federal Bar Associations, as well as the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
Originally from Council Bluffs, Ms. Gibson earned her bachelor’s degree in Global Studies and International Business Certificate from the University of Iowa. She earned her JD from the University of Iowa College of Law followed by a clerkship for the Honorable John A. Jarvey. Ms. Gibson joined Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC in 2007. She represents clients before Iowa’s state and federal courts, administrative agencies, and is also admitted to practice before the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.
