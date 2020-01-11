Starting next Sunday, Jan. 19, the Midlands Humane Society looks forward to being open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will give the metro area population (and beyond) the chance to come in and check out awesome adoptable animals.
Another great aspect of this change will be greater opportunities for volunteer service. Tasks needed in taking care of animals never ends. Staff and volunteers find themselves doing these chores daily. But when you really think about it, these seemingly mundane chores are critical in keeping animals happy and healthy.
Each and every animal receives blankets or beds in their kennels every day. This keeps them warm, comfortable and offers a sense of security in a strange new world. They also get clean, fresh water and high-quality food and treats. Making sure kennels are clean and sanitized allows us to keep animals healthier because illness is kept at bay.
Maybe you’ve driven past our building at 9 a.m., and cars lined the parking lot, so you pulled in see some adorable kittens, but the doors were locked. It takes time to prepare well over 150 animals to greet the day. By adding Sunday as an extra day of operation, it means more hours for animals to find their forever homes, an earlier opportunity to be reunited with an animal who is lost and more chances to volunteer at the animal shelter and be part of making a difference to animals that are unable to help themselves.
We will still close to public on the third Wednesday of the month for deep cleaning, training opportunities and staff meetings.
If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact Mariah Garcia at mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org or you can go right to our website at midlandshumanesociety.org and click on the volunteer tab.
Once again, our hats are off to our amazing donors who helped us meet our Bark Friday Matching Fundraising Goal. We were challenged to raise $15,000 to match a pledged $15,000 given by a generous donor! Thanks to everyone who gave $10, $25, $200, and more to reach our goal.
These year-end funds are a critical part of the money that MHS needs each year to help animals in need. You may have recently seen on Facebook that we have several “broken” kittens who arrived at MHS and need to be treated … and it was only the first week of the new year. Between leg amputations, pins and surgeries, your donations help us provide second chances for these beautiful babies. For that, and so much more, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your generosity.
MHS Pets of the Week
CC is a 9-month-old spayed female domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray. This sweet calico is such a lovely young kitten who would love to grow up with you.
Gabby is a 2-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. Lounging on any couch will make this gal a happy camper.
Hendrix is a 2-year-old neutered male Lab/Mastiff mix who is a social butterfly and seems to get along with just about everyone he meets. He would love to join an active home that can provide regular exercise. Hendrix seems to be tolerant of other dogs but may prefer to be the only male dog in his new home. We think he would do well with kids aged 8 or older.
Papi is a 5-year-old neutered male Chihuahua mix who is the perfect combination of sweet and shy. He needs more time than most to warm up and trust new people. He’s looking to join a laid-back home where he can acclimate at his own pace. Papi would do best in a home with older kids and without a lot of commotion. He may do best as your only dog or with another dog his size.
Right now, select dogs will have $100 taken off their adoption fees and all cats and kittens have half-price adoptions. Come check out these great pets and all their friends today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Our Sunday openings will start next week on Jan. 19. We will also keep you posted on how to purchase a Wag-A-Gram for all your Valentine needs. Watch Facebook and our website for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.