The Council Bluffs Public Library has received funding from Humanities Iowa, a private, non-profit state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, to host a presentation by Lisa Payne Ossian, called “The Home Fronts of Iowa” at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 in Meeting Room A.
During World War II, the successful vanquishing of the enemy depended on well-coordinated efforts on multiple fronts, with every individual committed to the cause and giving his-her best.
This was as true on the home-front as it was on the battlefield, and Iowans did their country proud. Iowa farmers led the nation in crop and livestock production in the Food for Freedom program to relieve the Allies.
Small businesses such as Maytag filled military sub-contract orders to contribute to the “Arsenal of Democracy,” while ordinance plants in Burlington and Ankeny produced thousands of bombs and millions of machine gun bullets.
Citizens in small towns and cities met or exceeded records for War Bond purchases and gave every bit of iron, paper, rubber, and tin they could for the boys in uniform. Mothers were proud to accept rationing and meat production demands from their own kitchens.
Drawing on historical archives and artifacts, Ossian explores the resilience and patriotism of Iowans at this critical moment in history.
Ossian is an associate professor of history at Des Moines Area Community College. She has conducted research on Iowa during the early Depression era along with the WW II home front years. Copies of her book “The Home Fronts of Iowa, 1939-1945” will be available for purchase.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, ext. 132. If you are a person with a disability who requires special assistance, call the preceding number in advance.
