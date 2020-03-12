From flowers to the dress and venue, a lot goes into planning weddings.
To make the process a bit easier, 25 local vendors came together to provide samples of their work and answer questions during the first Bridal Expo at Palace Event Center, 33153 Highway 92, Treynor. Nearly 280 people, including 75 brides, attended the expo.
“Saturday’s bridal expo was filled with possibilities and potential. Together everyone achieves and we can do great things,” said Palace owner Penny Buckingham.
Anyone who attended was greeted with a gift bag, and was entered to win $1,000 off their booking at Palace Event Center. Vendors also offered deals and discounts.
“The idea came from our brides,” said Lisa Schnepel, Palace Event Center social media strategist. “They suggested we have a bridal fair so any engaged brides would come out and check out the Palace.”
Schnepel said she heard vendors talk about how well the event went and how excited the brides seemed Saturday.
Brides who attended said they appreciated how the event was free and open to the public, and they could find everything they needed for their weddings from florists to caterers and venues at one place, Schnepel said.
“I thought it was excellent, especially for the first bridal expo we had,” she said.
Penny and Craig Buckingham first began work on a barn in Treynor in 2016. The building was constructed in 1933, and reopened as the Palace Event Center in 2019.
The Palace Event Center hosted 17 weddings in 2019, and is expecting to host nearly 70 this year. They’re also expecting to host two proms, and multiple corporate events.
“We’re so proud of the fact (the barn) is original and we didn’t put it up yesterday,” Buckingham said. “It’s a very warm and inviting place.”
Palace Event Center will host a bridal flea market from noon to 3 p.m. March 29.
For $10, brides are able to sell extra floral arrangements, wedding dresses or any other wedding items.
The next bridal expo at Palace Event Center is scheduled for March 7, 2021.
Both events are free and open to the public to attend.
For more information go to palacebarn.com, or the event center can be contacted by phone at 402-490-1875, or e-mail at palacebarn@gmail.com.
