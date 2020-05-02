Since its launch in 2013, Omaha Gives! has had three primary goals: to engage a new audience of donors, to build capacity for local nonprofit organizations and to bring the community together around giving.
In 2019, this event continued to show consistency with previous Omaha Gives! days. Consider this, almost one-third of donations were first-time gifts and 88% of the total donations were gifts of $100 or less.
Just in case you aren’t completely familiar with Omaha Gives!, here’s the Cliffs Notes version.
Omaha Gives!, organized through the Omaha Community Foundation, having recently partnered with Pottawattamie Gives, through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation started as a 24-hour online fundraising event to raise support for nonprofits in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie Counties.
It is a community-wide event to show off the area’s spirit of giving, raise awareness about local nonprofits, and celebrate the collective effort it takes to make this community. It has grown to become a longer giving initiative, now beginning on May 1.
Here’s an amazing statistic, since 2013, this community give-together has raised $49 million for more than 1,000 nonprofits. Last year alone, there were 18,612 donors, giving a record 48,661 donations, meaning that we have some very kind-hearted people giving to several charities.
In the past, the minimum online donations started at $10 and increased from there. This year, that minimum donation has been lowered to $1 in hopes that more and more people can consider themselves a philanthropist and help charities that are near and dear to their hearts.
There are other ways non-profits can bolster their earnings, such as $48,000 given out as hourly drawings, where each hour, during the 24-hour main giving period on May 20, two organizations will be randomly selected to receive an additional $1,000.
There will also be $45,000 awarded in participation prizes given to nonprofits who attract the highest number of donors and will be awarded during three 8-hour time periods throughout the day (midnight to 8 a.m.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 4 p.m. to midnight).
There are some additional prizes that MHS is eligible for because we are located in Pottawattamie County. The Midlands Humane Society is incredibly pleased to announce that we have established Challenge Funds this year, in the amount of $5,000, thanks to some generous donors.
We are hopeful to be able to match that amount, raising at least $10,000 to help animals in need. Remember, we don’t just provide basic care for animals that find their way to our door.
There are often cases where we go above and beyond to provide or arrange for top-notch medical care, consisting of dental procedures, eye and jaw surgeries, healing skin and allergy conditions and sometimes, amputations when necessary.
We ask for your generosity in giving this year. COVID-19 has altered how we operate, and our community has been amazing and patient and adopted out so many animals.
One of the biggest adjustments we have had to make, was moving our largest annual fundraiser, “2020 Vision” (formerly known as The Derby) from May 8 to Sept. 18.
The location remains at the Mid-America Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Please go online to midlandshumanesociety.org to register to attend this event and hop onto www.omahagives.org to set up your financial gift for Omaha Gives/Pottawattamie Gives.
MHS Pets of the Week:
Mavis is a 3-year-old female American Bulldog who arrived as a stray. Sweet Mavis was running loose for about two months before finally being trapped.
Despite this, she is a loving dog with a huge heart She can be very slow to warm up and needs time to trust people. Once she does, she will try to get into your lap and loves to run zoomies.
She will do best in a low-key home where she can acclimate at her own pace. She would best in a home with patient children at least 10 years old. She doesn’t seem to like very active or playful dogs but may do well with another calm dog or would be happiest as your only dog.
Mufasa is 4-year-old domestic shorthair who would do best in a home without dogs.
Bessie is an 8-year-old female domestic shorthair who arrived as a stray.
Stewart is a 1-year-old neutered male Chihuahua/Beagle mix and he is the life of the party.
This guy has plenty of energy and is looking for someone who can keep up. Stewart seems to be a social butterfly who likes everyone he meets; however, he can get overwhelmed with too much commotion.
While we think he would love a home with another playful dog, we recommend kids 10 or older that recognize when he needs a break. We are open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; please call to make an appointment. We continue to require appointments for activity, so please call 712-396-2270 for assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.