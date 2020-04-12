In the 1960s, details were arriving via the news with an alarmingly frequent rate — the planet was a mess. Resources once thought limitless were proving anything but. Air pollution was linked to hundreds of deaths in New York City, the California sky had been replaced by smog, and rivers all over the country had turned opaque. Fisherman along the Missouri River were as likely to reel in debris as they were a fish, and there was an odd foam that collected along the river’s edge.
This hadn’t gone unnoticed. Political activist Ralph Nader had been talking about ecology — a word totally foreign to most Americans — and the U.S. Public Health Service had expressed serious concerns. It was a thing called Earth Day in 1970 that first brought mass media attention to the subject.
The idea came out of a 1969 UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) conference in San Francisco. A peace activist on the program proposed a day to honor the earth and the concept of peace.
The young generation, fully steeped in the peace, love, and demonstrations culture of the 1960s, were all over this idea. It quickly became a discussion topic on college campuses and high schools across the country. The idea found support with United States Sen. Gaylord Nelson and New York City Mayor John Lindsay. Mayor Lindsay offered to close Fifth Avenue for peaceful demonstrations and made Central Park available for related activities. He rode to the festivities in an exhaustless electric bus.
In Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln High School took the lead, so much so that CBS news sent reporters to the school to cover it. James Malkowski, director of Fontenelle Forest, told students emotional involvement with the earth was necessary to avoid the “potential end of mankind.” Planned Parenthood executive director June Vance explained the concept of zero population growth, telling students making a choice of having two instead of three children would make the difference of a US population of 300 million instead of 400 million in a few years.
One-hundred and fifty Lewis Central students walked to the program at A.L., picking up trash along the way. St. Albert students were asked to walk or bicycle to school that day. A special mass was held, and English classes wrote editorials on the subject of pollution. A group of Kirn Junior High students used their roller skates as transportation to school.
The Earth Day name came from New York advertising executive Julian Koenig, who was working with Nelson on the project. April 22 happened to be Koenig’s birthday, and the rhyme of “earth day” and “birthday” seemed to fit.
April 22 was chosen by Nelson as a time which would maximize college student participation by not falling near midterm exams or spring break. It also posed no conflict with religious holidays and was late enough in the spring to likely have decent weather. The date also happened to be the birthday of communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin, leading some adults who already viewed young demonstrators with a significant degree of suspicion to conclude there was some sort of “Communist trick.” FBI director J. Edgar Hoover may have found the idea intriguing, as his department allegedly conducted surveillance at the 1970 events. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution has been linked to the thought-provoking quote, “subversive elements plan to make American children live in an environment that is good for them.” Senator Nelson instead he had no idea the date coincided with Lenin’s birth.
Communist influences aside, it was hard to argue with the goals. Though on board with ecology, some couldn’t resist poking fun at the excessive youthful enthusiasm. Creighton University Department of Biology chairman Dr. Allen B. Schlesinger noted to students in 1970 that the earth had been around for four and a half billion years; didn’t it seem a bit presumptuous that their generation was so important that the fate of the planet rested with them?
Over enthusiastic or not, Earth Day caught on. What was initially envisioned as a once-a-decade American event has become an annual ritual in 122 countries. Many goals appear to be met. Few could have defined “recycling” in 1970, yet it is common place today. The Missouri River, as with most American waterways, runs cleaner. Antipollution devices at manufacturing facilities and on automobiles are universal. In many ways, conservation has gone from a sixties ideal to mainstream practice.
— The Historical and Preservation Society can be reached at information@TheHistoricalSociety.org.
