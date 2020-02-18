A river and a state boundary separate Council Bluffs and Omaha. Yet they developed together and share the origins and history of family. There wouldn’t be one without the other.
Despite their occasional squabbles, what’s good for one is good for the other.
On Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Preserve Council Bluffs presents “Symbiotic History of Omaha and Council Bluffs — the Ties that Bind” at the Council Bluffs Public Library.
During this one-hour talk, local historian Troy Stolp will trace our shared ancestry from prehistoric times, through fur traders, steamboats and forts to Thomas Cuming and the official formation of Nebraska and Omaha City.
This program is part of the Kanesville Speakers Series and is free to members of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County. Nonmembers are welcome to attend for a $5 admission fee.
To ensure sufficient seating, guests are asked to make reservations in advance. Historical Society members (who are free) as well as nonmembers (paying $5 admission) need to make a reservation. Reservations and payments may be made online at thehistoricalsociety.org or mail to Preserve Council Bluffs, 333 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.