Preserve Council Bluffs presents “Mysteries of Lake Manawa” at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The program will look at the border dispute between Iowa and Nebraska caused by the shifting river, the “park years” from 1900-1920, Manawa school, the Fish and Game Club, marinas, neighborhoods and the constant battle to keep water in the lake.
In addition to the presentation there will be several artifacts and photos on display that have never before been exhibited. The program will be presented by Jon Barnes and Troy Stolp.
The lake was formed following the Missouri River’s flood in 1881. The river retreated to a new channel leaving “Cut-Off Lake,” initially attracting only a few hunters.
The transformation to a fashionable resort began when E.H. Odell and Company of New York recognized the investment potential and purchased land on the south shore to establish a pleasure retreat they named Manhattan Beach.
This program is part of the Kanesville Speakers Series and is free to members of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County.
Nonmembers are welcome to attend for a $5 admission fee.
Due to library policy and to ensure sufficient seating guests are asked to pay admission in advance. This can be done by mailing a check to Patricia Murphy, at 333 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, 51503, or online at thehistoricalsociety.org.
