Scholarships

The Southwest Iowa Pharmacists Association, based in Council Bluffs, is making available the Lou Carta Scholarship for the twentieth consecutive year.
The scholarship is named after Carta, now deceased, who was an area pharmacist and longtime board member of the association.
One-thousand dollars will be awarded as one individual scholarship applicable to the fall 2020 term.
Those eligible for the scholarship are students currently enrolled in their second year or above in a school of pharmacy who have a minimum GPA of 2.5. Each applicant’s hometown must be within approximately 100 miles of the Council Bluffs/Omaha metropolitan area.
A committee appointed by the association will conduct personal interviews to select the recipient.
The application deadline is December 15, 2019.
For further information or a current application, please contact Tony Beraldi, RPh, President of the Association, at ztber@aol.com.
