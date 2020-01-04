Happy New Year! SOLAS has wonderful news for all of our friendly “pet loving people” who like to save money. It’s at the bottom of the column — so please keep reading.
Dragon is a quiet fellow who enjoys playing with his cat toys and being brushed. He’s a “day dreamer” who enjoys looking out the window and watching all of the activity going on outside. Especially with the birds. He’s also very fond of being with his “people” companions.
Crystal is a sweetie who will easily fall asleep on your lap. She enjoys her cat naps and being brushed — at least two times a day.
Crystal and Dragon currently live together and would enjoy being adopted together.
Cali is a 6-year-old darling who was surrendered to SOLAS because he didn’t get along with the “new cat” who recently moved in and just took over. Cali is currently residing with one of our “super foster families” who also have cats of their own. Cali would be very happy if she could be the “only cat” at your house. She’s a “plus size” girl who would be the happiest with a large litter box or a small RubberMaid container that is cleaned daily. She would also like a scratching post which will also save your furniture. Cali would be extra happy if she could also have access to at least one window where she could look out and admire the beauty of Mother Nature.
Now for the exciting news:
SOLAS is once again sponsoring our low-cost vaccination clinic on Feb. 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaards, 2703 E. Kanesville Blvd. (formerly K-Mart) in Council Bluffs.
Dr. Barb Lee from Valley View Vet Clinic will administer the vaccinations.
The I.V.M.A. recommends all veterinarians follow Iowa code and provide a one year vaccination booster if the cat’s or dog’s vaccination has expired. The cost is $10 for rabies vaccination. FVRCP, DHPP, leukemia, bordatella and leptospira are all $15.
SOLAS will also be microchipping cats and dogs for $25 which also includes registration with AVID. If you have any questions, call SOLAS at 402-968-0822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.